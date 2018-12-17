Cwm Llc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 1.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc sold 5,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 294,285 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.14 million, down from 299,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $77. About 1.33 million shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 2.77% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 67.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 218,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,864 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.69 million, down from 324,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $73.83. About 1.63 million shares traded or 1.51% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 13.83% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Opioid industry fights New York Stewardship Act – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How Safe Is Cardinal Health’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “AmerisourceBergen adding 134 jobs in Louisville as part of $13M expansion – Louisville Business First – Louisville Business First” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Foreign buyer, NY investment firm enter Charlotte market, buying office HQ for $136.8M – Charlotte Business Journal” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Analysis Shows NetApp, Williams-Sonoma, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Applied Materials, Alleghany, and AmerisourceBergen Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 20 analysts covering AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. AmerisourceBergen had 78 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 27, the company rating was upgraded by TheStreet. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Friday, September 8. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of ABC in report on Friday, December 15 to “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, December 1 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, June 7 by Bank of America. On Tuesday, January 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Leerink Swann to “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 21 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 4 by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Mkt Perform” rating on Friday, May 6 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, July 3.

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, down 1.94% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ABC’s profit will be $322.14 million for 12.66 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.83% EPS growth.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90B and $3.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 28,990 shares to 221,733 shares, valued at $11.15M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 128,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

Since July 12, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $17.04 million activity. Serianni Charles F sold $665,000 worth of stock. Kirk Jennifer M also bought $108,525 worth of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) on Wednesday, October 31.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 26.23% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.61 per share. RSG’s profit will be $249.92M for 23.97 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.10% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.13, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold RSG shares while 198 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 181.80 million shares or 4.50% less from 190.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wetherby Asset Incorporated holds 5,117 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement invested in 40,879 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Transamerica Advisors reported 6,173 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors owns 7,105 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Homrich Berg holds 12,683 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Colony Gp Limited Liability stated it has 35,218 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Illinois-based First American National Bank has invested 0.1% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 74,253 shares. Prns Group Inc Ag reported 544,633 shares or 4.66% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Management Lc has 82,723 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 19,910 shares. Cibc Bancshares Usa holds 6,374 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited accumulated 0.15% or 47,425 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.53% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Among 16 analysts covering Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Republic Services had 48 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 22 by Sterne Agee CRT. The stock of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 4 by Stifel Nicolaus. Bank of America initiated the shares of RSG in report on Sunday, November 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, January 22. The stock has “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, October 12. The company was maintained on Monday, November 6 by BMO Capital Markets. Goldman Sachs initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, November 1 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, February 9. The stock of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, May 10. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, April 11.

More recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Republic Services, Inc. Sets Date for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on December 14, 2018. Also Fool.com published the news titled: “3 Sustainable Companies That Could Benefit From Climate Change – The Motley Fool” on December 02, 2018. Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Value 25 Fund 3rd Quarter Shareholder Letter – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: November 30, 2018 was also an interesting one.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $420.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,253 shares to 127,438 shares, valued at $30.68M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.