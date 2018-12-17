Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 86.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 26,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,100 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $620,000, down from 31,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $116.1. About 7.26 million shares traded or 3.40% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 12/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – IBM Corporation B-415798: Mar 27, 2018; 17/04/2018 – IBM: RECEIVED $810M IN SETTLEMENTS FROM TAX AUDITS; 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES; 24/05/2018 – SBERBANK, IBM SIGN AGREEMENT ON WATSON FOR ONCOLOGY; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 24/05/2018 – IBM: Credit Mutuel to Deploy Watson Across All Business Lines; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – TSB CALLS IN IBM TO HELP RESOLVE ITS DIGITAL BANKING CRISIS – SKY NEWS; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in 3M Corp (MMM) by 14.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 1,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,638 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.24M, down from 12,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $192.82. About 2.50 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zuckerman Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,000 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Capital Planning Ltd Com accumulated 4,099 shares. 12,592 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp holds 0.8% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 15,670 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.62% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Personal Capital Advsr Corporation has invested 0.56% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 215 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.02% or 1,500 shares. Moller Financial Svcs owns 1,801 shares. Essex Financial Incorporated invested in 7,579 shares. Brouwer Janachowski Limited Liability invested in 1,211 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Broderick Brian C owns 39,977 shares. Blue Fincl holds 0.11% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,100 shares. 12,202 are owned by Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Columbia Asset Mngmt reported 40,160 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 21.14 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M Company (MMM) CEO Michael Roman Presents at Credit Suisse 6th Annual Industrials Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “As Expected, Evolution, Not Revolution, From 3M – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “3M Company (MMM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 21, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Will 3M’s New 5-Year Financial Plan Help the Stock Recover? – The Motley Fool” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “7 Reasons That 3M’s Guidance Looks Overly Optimistic – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Among 17 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. 3M had 106 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MMM in report on Wednesday, December 16 with “Underperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, April 25. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, October 24 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 25 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Wednesday, December 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 26 by Citigroup. As per Thursday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. On Wednesday, October 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 12 by Jefferies. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, January 24 by Hilliard Lyons.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $90,252 activity. PAGE GREGORY R also bought $184,500 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, October 26.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $145.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com (NYSE:GPC) by 3,515 shares to 17,229 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Res Inc Va (NYSE:D) by 23,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Flir Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81M and $192.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7,076 shares to 78,246 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 11,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,975 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Sell” rating and $13500 target in Thursday, June 22 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Bank of America upgraded the shares of IBM in report on Thursday, November 10 to “Buy” rating. Drexel Hamilton initiated the shares of IBM in report on Friday, October 9 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $179 target in Tuesday, October 18 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 18 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $133 target in Wednesday, October 18 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, October 2 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Friday, March 9 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, January 3.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. On Friday, November 2 Rometty Virginia M bought $998,835 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 8,500 shares. 2,153 International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares with value of $249,722 were bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H. Another trade for 4,311 shares valued at $495,846 was made by TAUREL SIDNEY on Wednesday, October 31. On Friday, August 3 the insider Gherson Diane J sold $1.67 million. 2,000 shares were bought by Swedish Joseph, worth $232,838.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 138,596 were reported by Logan Management Inc. Patten Grp Inc Inc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.13% or 2,107 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 329,201 shares. Comerica Securities reported 0.49% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Washington Retail Bank reported 10,788 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,181 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Dt Investment Prns Ltd Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 25,955 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset accumulated 0.22% or 92,383 shares. Greylin Mangement Incorporated holds 6.46% or 198,203 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Matrix Asset Advsr New York has invested 0.75% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Llc accumulated 929,270 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And accumulated 5,916 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Birmingham Capital Mngmt Al invested in 28,175 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “IBM exec named CEO at ratings purveyor Nielsen – New York Business Journal” on November 21, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Dec 13, 2018 – Warren Buffett, IBM and Other Hedge Funds – GuruFocus.com” published on December 13, 2018, Wsj.com published: “Nielsen Holdings Names IBMâ€™s David Kenny as CEO – The Wall Street Journal” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM: Follow Buffett? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 22, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Apple, Applied Materials and IBM – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 21, 2018.