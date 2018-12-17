Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 25.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 2.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 9.95 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $302.43 million, up from 7.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $31.23. About 2.29 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 21.73% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.73% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 04/04/2018 – Suzanne E. Kline Joins Fiduciary Trust as Regional Managing Director for Northern California; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q Rev $1.62B; 29/03/2018 – Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (“EMF”) Announces Results of the Reconvened Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – REPORTED PRELIMINARY MONTH-END AUM OF $737.5 BLN AT MARCH 31, COMPARED TO $744.9 BLN AT FEBRUARY 28; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Balanced Adds Mattel; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources: Repurchase Program Not Subject to Expiration Date; 20/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton Acquires Data Science Investment Firm Random Forest Capital; 14/03/2018 – Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (“TEI”) Announces Distribution

Palo Capital Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 74.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palo Capital Inc sold 15,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 5,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $389,000, down from 20,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palo Capital Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $70.21. About 2.53 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 29.68% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in; 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS; 28/03/2018 – Abbott invests in diabetes care start-up; 03/05/2018 – Abbott Expands Cardiac Arrhythmias Portfolio With FDA Clearance Of Advanced Mapping Catheter

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62B and $3.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Eagle Entmt Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 477,571 shares to 6.52M shares, valued at $18.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aetna Inc New (NYSE:AET) by 751,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 823,555 shares, and cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

More recent Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:BEN – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018. Also Globenewswire.com published the news titled: “Franklin Universal Trust Announces Portfolio Management Change – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Xcel Energy, Franklin Resources, Axalta Coating, Restaurant Brands International, Zimmer Biomet, and Ford Motor â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 10, 2018 was also an interesting one.

