Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Potlatch Corporation (PCH) by 33.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 13,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,578 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.11M, up from 38,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Potlatch Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $32.25. About 627,027 shares traded or 0.40% up from the average. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 25.36% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.36% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 24.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 2,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,410 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.28 million, up from 10,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $151.67. About 2.53M shares traded or 7.01% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corp to Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing to Accenture; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise Transformation; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Wins Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards Based on Outstanding Contributions and Dedication to Teamwork; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to lnnovate Faster, Accenture Study Finds; 22/03/2018 – Accenture’s revenue rises 15.2 percent; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global Al Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees 3Q Rev $9.9B-$10.15B

Among 27 analysts covering Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Accenture Plc had 108 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, June 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 26 by Societe Generale. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, September 7. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $135 target in Thursday, March 30 report. The company was maintained on Monday, October 3 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, October 3 by Susquehanna. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “” rating given on Monday, March 27 by Deutsche Bank. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $170.0 target in Thursday, December 21 report. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 20 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating given on Thursday, December 22 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 27 investors sold ACN shares while 389 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 441.67 million shares or 2.70% less from 453.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 68,915 shares. Northstar Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,800 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 7,683 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Llc owns 0.01% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 144 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Com Dc owns 3.15% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 218,912 shares. Grimes Com reported 60,677 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.15% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.38% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 86,353 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Karp Mngmt invested in 9,432 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Annex Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,633 shares. Osborne Prns Capital Management holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 56,749 shares. New Hampshire-based Ledyard Bancorporation has invested 0.08% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Ironwood Inv Counsel Lc stated it has 0.73% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $15.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 7,903 shares to 1,917 shares, valued at $312,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 100,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,692 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Grou.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 21 investors sold PCH shares while 68 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 51.74 million shares or 0.16% more from 51.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag accumulated 0.01% or 270,800 shares. Fil Limited stated it has 13 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). C M Bidwell & Associate invested in 0.07% or 1,695 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Holt Limited Liability Dba Holt Ptnrs Lp invested 0.2% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). 4,799 were accumulated by Comml Bank Of Montreal Can. Massachusetts Service Communications Ma holds 0% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) or 30,760 shares. Css Limited Liability Com Il has 0.02% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Moreover, United Capital Finance Advisers Limited has 0.01% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 28,356 shares. Macroview Invest Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) or 53 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 166,911 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Prudential Inc holds 0.02% or 411,710 shares.