Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 1.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 1,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,536 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.68 million, down from 80,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $204.6. About 2.30M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) by 43.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 48,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.19 million, up from 112,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $64.75. About 2.16 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 7.16% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 49 investors sold OXY shares while 324 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 590.97 million shares or 0.23% less from 592.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,300 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Payden & Rygel owns 1,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Corp has 12,667 shares. Garde reported 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.55% or 88,627 shares. Moreover, Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bollard Grp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 127,349 were accumulated by Cidel Asset Mgmt Inc. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Clark Capital Mgmt Gp invested in 0.91% or 437,275 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 1.06% or 5.53M shares. 843,686 are owned by Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab. Leavell Inv Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 7,785 shares. Town Country Bancorp Tru Dba First Bankers Tru holds 7,818 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 256,566 shares.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 4,800 shares to 81,400 shares, valued at $19.60 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) by 17,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,500 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82 million and $437.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,815 shares to 29,924 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 19,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,973 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Long (BLV).