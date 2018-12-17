Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 29.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 37,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 89,109 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.99M, down from 126,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $29.83. About 17.42M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – AT CO’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EACH OF 13 NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WERE REELECTED FOR ONE-YEAR TERMS; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO; 21/03/2018 – United States v. AT&T is Heating Up; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New AI Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO testifies that the company’s bid for Time Warner would benefit consumers; 06/03/2018 – John Stephens, AT&T CFO, Discusses Plans for 2018 at Deutsche Bank Conference; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Wasn’t Aware of Cohen Controversy Until 2018 — Memo; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Trial Over Time Warner Deal; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner Doesn’t Need AT&T Deal to Succeed — Heard on the Street

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 51.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 896,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 850,687 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.01 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $32.33. About 322,725 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has declined 8.53% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.53% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 26/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 18/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – APPROVED A 5.6 PCT INCREASE IN ITS MONTHLY COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.18 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.19 PER COMMON SHARE; 09/03/2018 PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION DECLARES COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF TERM LOAN; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP QTRLY REVENUE $1,837 MLN VS $1,480 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces C$700 Million Public Note Offering; 29/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Now Sees FY18 View to Ebitda C$2.65B-Ebitda C$2.75; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL BE CONDUCTED IN TWO TRANCHES CONSISTING OF $400 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 10; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – THE $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Co holds 9,894 shares. Cambridge Incorporated holds 49,189 shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs owns 18,865 shares. Smith Moore Communication owns 145,991 shares. Interocean Ltd Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 35,533 shares. Weik Cap Mgmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,734 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Mgmt Lp reported 0.35% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Boltwood Management holds 0.31% or 15,619 shares in its portfolio. Mcmillion Cap Mgmt Inc owns 8,629 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Virginia-based Davenport has invested 0.11% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Qci Asset Management Ny invested in 0.04% or 12,274 shares. Private Capital Advisors reported 194,260 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.43% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 10,842 were accumulated by Mcdaniel Terry. Norris Perne French Llp Mi holds 0.13% or 29,950 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.78 per share. T’s profit will be $6.11 billion for 8.88 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $453.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4,695 shares to 38,245 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Friday, July 22 with “Mkt Perform” rating. Wells Fargo maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Friday, February 23. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $48.0 target. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 7 by DA Davidson. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Thursday, February 4. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 14 by S&P Research. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, December 12. Macquarie Research maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Tuesday, September 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Moffet Nathanson on Friday, April 1 to “Sell”. The rating was downgraded by Moffett Nathanson on Wednesday, June 13 to “Sell”. Independent Research upgraded the shares of T in report on Tuesday, October 25 to “Hold” rating.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Ma Bell Keeps Plugging Away – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “AT&T (NYSE:T) Analyst Day: WarnerMedia Integration, Streaming On The Street’s Mind – Benzinga” published on November 30, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “AT&T Enhances Safeguards on Cloud Data Through Cloud Recovery with Sungard Availability Services Supported by Amazon Web Services – PRNewswire” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Don’t More Pot Stocks List on the NYSE or Nasdaq? – Motley Fool” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Like Clockwork – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 16, 2018.

Analysts await Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 9.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.52 per share. PBA’s profit will be $239.33M for 17.20 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Pembina Pipeline Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

More notable recent Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Ignore Seadrill Partners: Here Are 3 Better Stocks – The Motley Fool” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pembina Pipeline: Solid Results, Growth Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on November 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “PBA: Latest Earnings Show Growth Story Continuing To Play Out – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2018. More interesting news about Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pembina Pipeline: Why This Pipeline Operator Is Poised To Outperform Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2018 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Why This Is a Top Dividend Stock to Buy in December – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Among 5 analysts covering Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Pembina Pipeline had 9 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, August 10 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse on Monday, June 20 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, December 11. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, November 9 with “Outperform”. As per Thursday, October 13, the company rating was initiated by JP Morgan. Credit Suisse upgraded Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) on Friday, November 16 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was downgraded by ational Bank Financial on Monday, July 18 to “Sector Perform”. GMP Securities upgraded Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) on Monday, November 7 to “Buy” rating.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 3,132 shares to 8,761 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.