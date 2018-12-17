Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) by 11.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 27,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 218,008 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.29M, down from 245,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.19% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $69.15. About 156,649 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 128.51% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 128.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 RESULTS; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 30/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 05/03/2018 Addus HomeCare 4Q Rev $112M; 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 15/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (OXY) by 17.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 85,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 414,668 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.07M, down from 499,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 3.22M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 7.16% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES)

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.39 EPS, up 239.02% or $0.98 from last year’s $0.41 per share. OXY’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 11.52 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.47% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on March, 4. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $5.81 million for 37.58 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.20% EPS growth.

