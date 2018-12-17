Advisory Research Inc increased Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) stake by 33.77% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Advisory Research Inc acquired 70,670 shares as Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP)’s stock declined 21.30%. The Advisory Research Inc holds 279,950 shares with $4.00M value, up from 209,280 last quarter. Summit Midstream Partners Lp now has $939.20M valuation. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $12.55. About 110,843 shares traded. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 33.94% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 16/03/2018 Summit Midstream Partners, LP Responds to FERC Announcement; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE ADVERSE EFFECT ON FERC; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SMLP.N – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.18; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMLP); 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SMLP DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY YESTERDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $117.3 MLN VS $135.8 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 16/03/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners Doesn’t Expect to Be Adversely Impacted by FERC Income Tax Announcement; 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ON TARGET TO DELIVER ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Renaissance Group Llc increased The Progressive Corp (PGR) stake by 1.61% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Renaissance Group Llc acquired 8,307 shares as The Progressive Corp (PGR)’s stock declined 6.11%. The Renaissance Group Llc holds 523,631 shares with $37.20M value, up from 515,324 last quarter. The Progressive Corp now has $35.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $61.71. About 1.39 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 16.75% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22

Among 4 analysts covering Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Summit Midstream Partners had 5 analyst reports since August 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 29 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, September 24 by Wells Fargo. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, November 20 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) on Tuesday, October 9 to “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Summit Midstream Partners, LP, Empire State Realty Trust, Expeditors International of Washington, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, OncoCyte, and Sachem Capital â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on November 26, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Woodlands-based midstream co. names new CFO, promotes other executives – Houston Business Journal” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “A 13% Yield For Patient Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2018. More interesting news about Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Nice 15.6% Yield For The Summit Midstream Of Your Life – Seeking Alpha” published on October 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Summit Midstream: A Promising Future For This High-Yielding MLP – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 6 investors sold SMLP shares while 19 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 31.09 million shares or 3.79% less from 32.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Illinois-based West Family Invs has invested 0.46% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). First Hawaiian State Bank has 180 shares. Moreover, Tower Cap Lc (Trc) has 0.03% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Arrow Inv Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.15% or 31,676 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Inc holds 279,950 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Company reported 0% stake. Twin Focus Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 134,500 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Hmi Cap Llc reported 7.45% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 166,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 436,114 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Stifel Corp owns 23,415 shares. Us Bancorp De reported 0% stake. Bancshares Of America Corporation De reported 726,084 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp reported 0.34% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). 51,754 were accumulated by Van Eck Corporation.

Since June 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $521,909 activity. $84,105 worth of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) was sold by Graves Brad N. On Friday, August 17 Degeyter Brock M sold $50,548 worth of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) or 3,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.32, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 217 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 447.91 million shares or 0.37% less from 449.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wyoming-based Cypress Capital Limited Liability Company (Wy) has invested 0.82% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Rafferty Asset Management Llc invested in 205,923 shares. Wendell David Associate Incorporated accumulated 5,200 shares. Signaturefd Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 297,100 shares. Waverton Inv Mngmt Ltd has 14,941 shares. 186,920 are owned by Zweig. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Rech holds 0.49% or 1.31M shares. Ameritas Inv stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Clark Cap Mngmt Gp Inc reported 548,938 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Strategy Asset Managers Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 44,979 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Company holds 0.02% or 16,141 shares. 1.95M are owned by Confluence Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 0.07% or 186,058 shares.

Since July 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $10.44 million activity. Broz Steven sold $137,724 worth of stock or 2,300 shares. 7,503 shares were sold by Murphy John Jo, worth $452,296. $3.40M worth of stock was sold by Barbagallo John A on Friday, October 26. Griffith Susan Patricia sold $817,362 worth of stock. CODY WILLIAM M sold $3.35M worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Monday, August 20. Shares for $711,960 were sold by Sauerland John P on Tuesday, July 17.

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Progressive had 14 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, November 7 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, November 19, the company rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Neutral” on Tuesday, August 7. FBR Capital maintained the shares of PGR in report on Monday, July 16 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 12. Citigroup maintained the shares of PGR in report on Friday, October 12 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, December 11. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Neutral” on Monday, October 8. Raymond James maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Wednesday, October 17. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $85 target. As per Thursday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.