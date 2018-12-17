Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 3.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 3,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 81,305 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.51M, down from 84,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $110.62. About 7.61M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky

Visionary Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 11.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Visionary Asset Management Inc sold 26,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.29% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 199,508 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.79M, down from 225,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.71% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 10.06M shares traded or 53.92% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 47.38% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AES Argentina Generacion To Buy Wind Farm; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS CUT WORKFORCE BY 12%; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q EBITDA $208M, EST. $200.7M; 19/04/2018 – Puerto Rico restores power to over 70 pct of customers after blackout; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises The AES Corp. Rating To ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER IN CHILE ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $3 BLN PLAN TO RESTRUCTURE ALTO MAIPO HYDROELECTRIC PROJECT – SVS FILING; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Maintains AES Puerto Rico L.P.’s Senior Bonds on Rating Watch Negative; 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEIVED ENEL PROPOSAL ON AES INDIRECT INVESTMENT; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: ePRIME:Feasibility Study of Patient-Reported AEs in Early Phase Trials; 08/05/2018 – AES ADDING 6.6 GW OF NEW POWER CAPACITY THROUGH 2020

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.66 EPS, down 12.17% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DIS’s profit will be $2.47 billion for 16.66 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.16% EPS growth.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $466.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 42,063 shares to 55,855 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 22,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 440,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $25.03 million activity. IGER ROBERT A sold $5.73M worth of stock. Another trade for 29,192 shares valued at $3.44 million was made by Parker Mary Jayne on Wednesday, October 3. Shares for $15.05 million were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Wednesday, July 11.

Among 11 analysts covering AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold AES shares while 149 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 607.21 million shares or 2.03% less from 619.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 13.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.43 per share. AES’s profit will be $245.05M for 10.05 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.