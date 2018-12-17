Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 12.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 39,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 371,804 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.59 million, up from 331,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.84. About 1.05 million shares traded. Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 21.68% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Icon (ICLR) by 449.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 63,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,819 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.97 million, up from 14,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Icon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $129.97. About 148,340 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 25.12% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 07/03/2018 Icon Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q NET REV. $620.1M; 14/05/2018 – ICON CLINICAL RESEARCH PARTNERSHIP W/ DUPAGE MEDICAL GROUP; 14/03/2018 – Icon at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 18/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.44, EST. $1.42; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $21.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gannett by 565,410 shares to 60,887 shares, valued at $609,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp by 854,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.11M shares, and cut its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (NYSE:CYD).

Among 12 analysts covering Icon plc (NASDAQ:ICLR), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Icon plc had 45 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, December 16 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) earned “Buy” rating by Evercore on Friday, October 14. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, February 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of ICLR in report on Tuesday, September 11 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, November 13. Barclays Capital maintained ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) rating on Friday, October 27. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $120 target. The stock of ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, December 16 by Suntrust Robinson. Jefferies downgraded the shares of ICLR in report on Friday, June 3 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, July 27. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold” on Wednesday, January 24.

Among 14 analysts covering Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Constellium NV had 34 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, November 23 by Seaport Global. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20.0 target in Tuesday, February 6 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CSTM in report on Tuesday, February 6 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, October 26 with “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 19 by Seaport Global. BMO Capital Markets maintained Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) on Wednesday, July 25 with “Market Perform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) on Wednesday, February 28 with “Overweight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSTM in report on Friday, July 28 with “Market Perform” rating. Cowen & Co upgraded Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) on Monday, November 27 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 11.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alcoa Corp by 1.07 million shares to 69,046 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Key Energy Svcs Inc Del by 38,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp.