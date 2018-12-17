Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 26.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.18M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $141.39. About 1.49M shares traded or 17.86% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has declined 3.94% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Expects U.S. Broadcast TV Companies’ EBITDA Growth to Come in at Around 1.8% Over Next Year or So; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AECOM’S Ba2 CFR; ASSIGNS Ba1 RATING TO TERM LOA; 16/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ATLANTIA’S RATINGS WITH A NEGATIVE OUTLOOK ON; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa(sf) To Colorado Housing And Finance Authority Class I Bonds, 2018 Series A-1 And B-1; Aa2(sf)/Vmig 1 To Class Ii Bonds, Series 2018 B-2; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns (P)A2 Rating To Poland’s New Shelf Programme; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Deposits Ratings Of Bank Millennium S.A., Outlook Changed To Positive; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Public Sector Europe: Rising Flood Risks Are Credit Negative For French Rlgs; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws All Ratings Of Atrium Innovations Following Acquisition By Nestle; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Sap’s New Notes; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS (P)BAA2 RATING TO INDONESIA’S NEW SAMURAI SHELF

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc decreased its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR) by 5.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.59M shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.41M, down from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $739.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $10.83. About 423,586 shares traded. Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) has risen 4.11% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ALDR News: 24/04/2018 – Alder BioPharmaceuticals® Presents New 12-Month Data of Eptinezumab in PROMISE 1 Phase 3 Trial Showing Long-Term Reduction in; 25/04/2018 – Alder BioPharmaceuticals® New Data Demonstrated Eptinezumab Increased Migraine-Free lntervals (Up to 32.5 days) and Improved Quality-of-Life Outcomes in Patients with Episodic Migraine; 02/05/2018 – Alon Reports FCCU Disruption at Big Spring, Texas, Refinery; 21/03/2018 – Falling behind giant migraine drug rivals, $ALDR ousts founder Randy Schatzman – could a buyout be next?; 14/05/2018 – Alder Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – ALDR: NEW DATA SHOWS EPTINEZUMAB IMPROVED QUALITY-OF-LIFE; 25/04/2018 – Alder BioPharmaceuticals® New Data Demonstrated Eptinezumab Increased Migraine-Free Intervals (Up to 32.5 days) and Improved Q; 24/04/2018 – ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS NEW DATA OF EPTINEZUMAB; 15/05/2018 – Alon Reports ‘Minor’ Issue, Emissions at Texas Refinery; 23/03/2018 – Alon Reports Repairs, Emissions at Big Spring, Texas, Refinery

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc, which manages about $270.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 918,733 shares to 949,233 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $-1.03 EPS, down 28.75% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.8 per share. After $-0.91 actual EPS reported by Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.19% negative EPS growth.

Among 20 analysts covering Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR), 14 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Alder Biopharmaceuticals had 47 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Tuesday, November 6. Credit Suisse downgraded Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) rating on Wednesday, June 28. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $1700 target. Credit Suisse maintained Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) rating on Thursday, August 24. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $11.0 target. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of ALDR in report on Monday, August 13 with “Outperform” rating. On Tuesday, January 30 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, May 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, June 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, October 16. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 8 by Canaccord Genuity. On Tuesday, June 27 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $819,846 activity.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $746.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 65,000 shares to 183,000 shares, valued at $9.44 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE) by 18,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,940 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

