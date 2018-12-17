Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased Ross Stores Inc (ROST) stake by 4.66% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 220,000 shares as Ross Stores Inc (ROST)’s stock declined 18.28%. The Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 4.50 million shares with $446.00M value, down from 4.72M last quarter. Ross Stores Inc now has $29.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $78.63. About 1.32 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 4.32% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q EPS $1.11; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees FY18 EPS $3.86-EPS $4.03; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 25/05/2018 – Ross Stores Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q Net $418.3M; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores bags strong earnings but gives cautious guidance; 07/03/2018 – Ross Stores Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Nine Times Average; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.92 TO $4.05 INCLUDING ITEMS

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 1.03% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 4,462 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock declined 18.04%. The Spears Abacus Advisors Llc holds 428,485 shares with $30.74 million value, down from 432,947 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $134.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $55.15. About 11.02M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: STRONG MACROECONOMIC BACKDROP IS FRAYING; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citigroup Win Top FX Market Share in Greenwich Ranking; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MIKE MURRAY, HEAD OF HUMAN RESOURCES, TO DEPART; 29/05/2018 – CITI CONSUMER BANKING CEO STEPHEN BIRD COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EU regulators underfunded to take on big tech; 27/03/2018 – CITI’S CATHERINE MANN COMMENT ON BLOOMBERG TV; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 19/03/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT SAID TO OFFER $58.6M SHRS VIA CITI, BTIG

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup Is A Clear Buy On The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Andrew Keene’s Citigroup Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga” published on December 13, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Dan Nathan’s Citigroup Options Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup: Not Necessarily Cheaper Than Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Dan Nathan Gives Update On His Winning Citigroup Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 28.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.28 per share. C’s profit will be $4.03 billion for 8.36 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.17% negative EPS growth.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $34,605 activity. 500 shares were sold by AKRAM RAJA, worth $34,605.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Citigroup had 6 analyst reports since June 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 20 by Deutsche Bank. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperformer” rating in Monday, July 16 report. On Friday, December 7 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $84 target in Monday, July 16 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 27 by Deutsche Bank. BMO Capital Markets maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Monday, July 16 with “Market Perform” rating.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cim Inv Mangement Incorporated invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 74,010 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Mercantile Trust Com reported 2,850 shares stake. Jones Cos Lllp has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 83,729 shares. The Oregon-based Northside Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sumitomo Life Insur stated it has 0.69% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership stated it has 0.54% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Vigilant Cap Management Ltd Liability has 7,275 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Tompkins Finance reported 3,440 shares. Pcj Counsel reported 8,900 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company owns 36,678 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Boys Arnold & Com accumulated 0.07% or 7,334 shares. Cambiar Investors Ltd Llc invested in 733,541 shares.

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.98 per share. ROST’s profit will be $415.05M for 17.55 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) stake by 39,300 shares to 2.53M valued at $290.44 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA) stake by 250,000 shares and now owns 5.55M shares. Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) was raised too.

Among 17 analysts covering Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Ross Stores had 22 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) rating on Tuesday, July 31. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $89 target. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, November 21 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ROST in report on Friday, November 23 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, November 21. As per Friday, August 24, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of ROST in report on Friday, August 24 with “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) on Wednesday, November 21 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Monday, August 20. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by RBC Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ROST in report on Friday, August 24 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 34 investors sold ROST shares while 249 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 310.89 million shares or 1.50% less from 315.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Frontier Capital Commerce Limited Liability Company owns 935,675 shares. Everence holds 6,132 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 32,515 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 54,910 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Atlanta Management L L C has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance owns 7,000 shares. Veritable LP reported 13,843 shares. Hartford Invest has 0.2% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 67,026 shares. Prelude Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il invested in 8,300 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 112,634 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 79,682 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Gw Henssler And Ltd owns 176,605 shares or 1.59% of their US portfolio. Nelson Roberts Inv Limited Com has 41 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Montag Caldwell Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

More notable recent Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s Hurting Ross Stores (ROST) Stock Despite a Strong Q3? – Nasdaq” on November 23, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: STZ, ROST, BBY – Nasdaq” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ross Stores And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ross Stores (ROST) Q3 Earnings Beat, Soft Margin Hurts Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $18.08 million activity. $1.90 million worth of stock was sold by RENTLER BARBARA on Friday, October 12. FERBER NORMAN A had sold 10,144 shares worth $962,682. FASSIO JAMES S also sold $15.22 million worth of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) on Thursday, June 21.