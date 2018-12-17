Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 33.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 86,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 341,158 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.41 million, up from 255,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.0748 during the last trading session, reaching $2.8152. About 97,148 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 65.62% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE

King Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Scana Corp New (SCG) by 141.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp bought 672,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.30% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $44.63M, up from 475,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Scana Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $49.38. About 1.75 million shares traded or 4.94% up from the average. SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) has risen 6.40% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCG News: 12/04/2018 – SANTEE SAYS IT HASN’T DECIDED POSITIONS ON SCANA TAKEOVER; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION CEO: `NO FLEXIBILITY’ ON TAKEOVER OFFER FOR SCANA; 30/05/2018 – SCANA Corp Delays Declaration of Div on Common Stk for 2Q 2018; 29/03/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA SENATE ENDS SESSION WITHOUT SCANA VOTE; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-ga; 26/04/2018 – SCANA 1Q EPS $1.18; 12/03/2018 SCG: Contractors failed to stop wasting supplies at S.C. nuclear plant site despite warnings. Story by @Andy_Ed_Brown & @thadmoore; 16/03/2018 – SCANA CORP – IN ADDITION, FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS TO BE ISSUED BY SOUTH CAROLINA ELECTRIC & GAS COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Scana Corp 1Q EPS $1.18; 02/05/2018 – SCANA CUTS V.C. SUMMER REACTOR TO 87% POWER FROM 100%: NRC

Since October 18, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $121,256 activity. RABBANI ELAZAR had bought 10,000 shares worth $33,469. Shares for $52,787 were bought by Hanna Bruce A. on Thursday, October 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.46, from 0.8 in 2018Q2.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $463.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,250 shares to 9,604 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 102,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,439 shares, and cut its stake in Atkore Intl Group Inc.

