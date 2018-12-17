Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 17.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 4,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,405 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.90M, up from 28,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $166.61. About 1.00 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 8.02% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon/Palantir Contract Is for Combination of Hardware and Software, Work Has Estimated Completion Date of March 202; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST

Orca Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding F Sponso (BABA) by 94.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orca Investment Management Llc bought 9,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,963 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.12M, up from 9,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orca Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding F Sponso for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $372.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 7.80M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA SELLS CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES TO HEALTH AFFILIATE; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare Received Proposal From Yunfeng and Alibaba for Cash Transaction Valued at $20/ADS or $40/Share; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma Challenges Mark Zuckerberg to `Fix’ Facebook; 12/03/2018 – IKANG GETS PURCHASE PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG CAPITAL & ALIBABA; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 24/04/2018 – Early Backer of Alibaba Sees Trillion Dollar Value on User Data; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 06/03/2018 – Info Age (GB): EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba executive discusses the importance of the cloud to the enterprise EXCLUSIVE: The importance o; 12/03/2018 – OFO RAISES $866M IN FUNDING ROUND LED BY ALIBABA

Among 41 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 39 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Alibaba had 202 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Thursday, June 8 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Thursday, September 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Needham maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Friday, February 2 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained the shares of BABA in report on Friday, August 24 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 29 with “Overweight”. Bernstein maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 5 report. On Friday, October 20 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 12 by Macquarie Research. RBC Capital Markets maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Monday, August 14. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $16000 target.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Chinese Stocks That Are Worth a Gamble In 2019 – Investorplace.com” on December 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amid China Internet confusion, Mizuho likes Alibaba and Baidu – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Uxin Shares Soared Again Today – The Motley Fool” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Alibaba Endangered by China’s Slowing Economy? – The Motley Fool” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Chinese Stocks Worthy of Owning Through the Trade War Negotiations – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $657,854 activity.

Among 21 analysts covering Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Raytheon Company had 87 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, November 12. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Monday, November 30. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Friday, August 11. On Friday, January 29 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Top Pick”. As per Tuesday, August 8, the company rating was initiated by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 28 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 29 by Bernstein. On Monday, January 8 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Friday, October 28 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 16 by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Standard Missile-3 Block IIA destroys target in first intercept from land – PRNewswire” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raytheon: Hit Hard By Defense Sell-Off, Patience Will Reward Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Investors Should Ignore Trump’s Latest Pentagon Budget Talk – The Motley Fool” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Raytheon, S&P Global, Teledyne Technologies, Nordstrom, Charles River Laboratories International, and US Silica â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Option Traders Play Defense Amid Trump Budget Buzz – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: December 10, 2018.