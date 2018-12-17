Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 9.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.40M, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $611.11. About 27,058 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 7.62% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 14.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 6,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,475 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.46M, up from 45,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $314.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $74.28. About 6.80 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads big bets by oil majors on Brazil’s offshore reserves; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: REDUCTION TO 12 BCM GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION COULD COME BEFORE OCTOBER 2022; 29/03/2018 – JUDGE SAYS EXXON’S CLAIMS THAT ATTORNEYS GENERAL ARE PURSUING BAD FAITH PROBES IN ORDER TO VIOLATE ITS CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS ARE ‘IMPLAUSIBLE’; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PLANT’S SECOND TRAIN IS EXPECTED TO RESTART AS PRODUCTION IS INCREASED OVER TIME; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL: FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION MAY COME LATER THIS YEAR; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL ANNOUNCES 84 PERCENT INCREASE IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXPANSION IN PNG; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 DOWNSTREAM EARNINGS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 27/04/2018 – Forget Oil. Exxon’s Profit Can’t Even Keep Pace on Chemicals

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $661.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 35,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $60.27M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 2 analysts covering Alleghany (NYSE:Y), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Alleghany had 3 analyst reports since June 16, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) rating on Thursday, June 16. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $43 target. The rating was upgraded by JMP Securities on Monday, September 11 to “Buy”. JMP Securities maintained the shares of Y in report on Thursday, February 22 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $7.74 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $2.15 from last year’s $9.89 per share. Y’s profit will be $114.84M for 19.74 P/E if the $7.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -823.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold Y shares while 109 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 11.87 million shares or 2.44% less from 12.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kiltearn Prns Llp invested in 203,880 shares or 3.07% of the stock. The Maryland-based Profund Advsr Limited has invested 0.03% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.02% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 0.04% or 103,408 shares in its portfolio. 40 are owned by Markston Llc. Rafferty Asset Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Trust Of Oklahoma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated reported 61,320 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.05% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.01% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 5,270 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Com Limited has invested 0.01% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y).

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $344.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Discret Sel Sect Spdr Etf (XLY) by 11,135 shares to 6,046 shares, valued at $709,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr Etf (XLP) by 17,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,101 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf (MDY).

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, July 11 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 15 by HSBC. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, January 11 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Monday, February 5 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Wednesday, December 20. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, January 12 with “Equal Weight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Conviction Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 22 by Goldman Sachs. Piper Jaffray maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Tuesday, January 23. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $89.0 target. The company was downgraded on Monday, October 31 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Forte Cap Limited Company Adv accumulated 0.75% or 24,503 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Mgmt has invested 0.66% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Leisure Mngmt has 1.16% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wallington Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.14% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Redmond Asset holds 0.24% or 7,148 shares in its portfolio. Washington accumulated 357,402 shares. White Pine Invest holds 12,997 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv stated it has 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Limited Co holds 585,725 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Management holds 0.62% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 71,036 shares. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.37% or 30,122 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 32.07 million shares. First Finance In invested in 1.67% or 30,074 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.45% or 397,000 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 6.52 million shares.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $5.43 million activity. On Friday, December 14 the insider Hansen Neil A sold $214,914. Wojnar Theodore J Jr had sold 9,658 shares worth $757,284 on Wednesday, November 28. The insider Verity John R sold $1.22M. Schleckser Robert N sold $619,861 worth of stock or 7,855 shares. Spellings James M Jr had sold 9,522 shares worth $746,620 on Wednesday, November 28. $614,337 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Rosenthal David S.