Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 8.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 86,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.09M shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $257.17M, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.75% or $9.95 during the last trading session, reaching $163.23. About 645,126 shares traded or 15.60% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 22.99% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS SAYS FUNDED REDEMPTION PRICE WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black And Decker Inc (SWK) by 44.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 2,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,262 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.06 million, up from 5,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black And Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $120.46. About 1.21M shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 27.62% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Income Down, Lowers 2018 EPS Outlook; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS; 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend

Among 37 analysts covering Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS), 21 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Alliance Data Systems had 108 analyst reports since August 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 11 by Oppenheimer. The rating was upgraded by Edward Jones on Monday, February 26 to “Buy”. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, January 3 report. As per Monday, September 17, the company rating was downgraded by Stephens. The stock of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 21. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $287 target in Friday, January 29 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, August 23 report. As per Friday, March 9, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Sunday, August 9 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, April 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 30 investors sold ADS shares while 169 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 47.62 million shares or 4.11% less from 49.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp Il has 0.05% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Ruffer Llp invested in 29,603 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Highland Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Regions Fin Corporation invested in 1,423 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 10,740 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 437 shares. Van Den Berg Management I Incorporated holds 2.77% or 109,958 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corporation reported 38,143 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Stifel Fincl Corporation invested in 0.01% or 12,114 shares. Oak Limited Oh has invested 0.78% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Prescott Group Inc Limited Liability Company invested 0.14% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Garrison Finance Corporation holds 0.96% or 8,183 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) reported 106 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14M and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 261,731 shares to 278,950 shares, valued at $8.22M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $179.24 million activity. 16,035 shares valued at $3.73 million were sold by HORN CHARLES L on Tuesday, July 24. ValueAct Holdings – L.P. sold 675,000 shares worth $135.00 million.

Among 27 analysts covering Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Stanley Black & Decker had 81 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, October 2 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Nomura. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “In-Line” rating in Friday, January 29 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Northcoast given on Friday, October 20. On Friday, April 21 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, December 17. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Monday, April 24 to “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, August 30 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, October 18, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of SWK in report on Monday, April 23 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.13, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 196 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 125.53 million shares or 1.05% more from 124.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 370,264 were accumulated by Cornerstone Investment Prtn Ltd Company. Kings Point Capital Mngmt has 1.05% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 38,653 shares. Prentiss Smith And Inc reported 4,326 shares. Davis accumulated 3.46% or 41,813 shares. Jennison Associate Lc holds 233,873 shares. Hartford Fincl Incorporated reported 3,553 shares stake. Ims Mngmt has 6,367 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 12 shares. Pictet Asset Limited reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Edgestream Limited Partnership accumulated 1,803 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Federated Investors Inc Pa stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Blb&B Advsr Lc owns 4,667 shares. Srb Corp has 0.05% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Swiss Bank & Trust owns 492,564 shares.