Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 6.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 8,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 149,676 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.77 million, up from 140,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $80.94. About 1.64 million shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has declined 18.44% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Rev $9.77B; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of The Allstate Corporation; 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Allstate Corporation, Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc., Express Scripts Holding; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MARCH 2018 OF $175 MLN AFTER-TAX; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 88.5%; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates March Catastrophe Losses $222 Million Pretax, $175 Million After-Tax; 09/04/2018 – Stuart Elliott: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 75.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 11,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,625 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $563,000, down from 14,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.08% or $6.63 during the last trading session, reaching $123.99. About 352,190 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 68.29% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.10 million activity. Merten Jesse E sold $64,118 worth of stock.

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $28.14 million for 64.58 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.35% EPS growth.

