Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 91.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 367 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 769 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.54 million, up from 402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $743.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $71 during the last trading session, reaching $1520.91. About 8.64 million shares traded or 27.68% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Carrefour buys majority stake in French meal delivery company; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 10/05/2018 – Amazon has built a team within Alexa to dive more deeply into the health-care space; 21/05/2018 – Amazon taps former NBC exec to help run TV programming; 11/05/2018 – Infowars: Google Parent Company, Walmart Both Invest in “India’s Amazon”; 25/05/2018 – Amazon-Killer Ocado Needs to Execute — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – SOROS ADDED VICI, JPM, AMZN, WFC, C IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Sears Holdings is taking its relationship with Amazon one step further by working with the e-commerce giant to deliver and install car tires; 07/03/2018 – Christian Post: Amazon Ditches Nest Smart Home Products as Rivalry With Google Intensifies; 04/04/2018 – Rivals argue the bidding process for the contract favors Amazon

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (Put) (ESRX) by 82.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 225,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.50% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 49,400 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.69M, down from 275,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Express Scripts Hldg Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $96.64. About 6.83M shares traded or 60.74% up from the average. Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has risen 42.43% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRX News: 08/03/2018 – Cigna, Express Scripts Will Continue to Operate as Independent Companies; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna’s announced move to buy Express Scripts may have just narrowed Amazon’s entry into the health-care space; 09/03/2018 – Express Scripts: Cigna Entered Commitment for $26.7B Bridge Loan Facility for Deal Financing; 04/04/2018 – Express Scripts Appoints New CIO from Farmers Insurance; 12/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO ESRX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 16/05/2018 – Cigna Considered a Different Health Deal Before Express Scripts; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – TRANSACTION WAS APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF EACH COMPANY; 08/03/2018 – Cigna joins healthcare deal frenzy with $67bn Express Scripts takeover; 08/03/2018 – Cigna Sees Express Scripts Deal Completed by Dec. 31

More notable recent Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Nov 20, 2018 : GE, QCOM, QQQ, MSFT, ESRX, CMCSA, F, DWDP, ZNGA, HBI, HAL, WMB – Nasdaq” on November 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 11/23/2018: ESRX,CI,NVO,IPCI – Nasdaq” published on November 23, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Annual Changes to the NASDAQ-100 Index – Nasdaq” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cigna to Take Over Express Scripts (ESRX) for $67 Billion – Nasdaq” published on March 12, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart (WMT) and Express Scripts (ESRX) Sign Three-Year Agreement to Deliver Greater Value to Insured and Uninsured Pharmacy Customers – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Express Scripts had 73 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 9 by Wells Fargo. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Underperform” on Wednesday, March 15. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, November 4. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $66.0 target in Wednesday, October 25 report. The stock of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, December 14. Robert W. Baird upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, December 15 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, October 25 with “Neutral”. The stock of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 18. Robert W. Baird downgraded the shares of ESRX in report on Friday, July 20 to “Neutral” rating. Raymond James downgraded the shares of ESRX in report on Monday, October 9 to “Underperform” rating.

Analysts await Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $2.67 earnings per share, up 23.61% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.16 per share. ESRX’s profit will be $1.50 billion for 9.05 P/E if the $2.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.43 actual earnings per share reported by Express Scripts Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.88% EPS growth.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 25 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, June 16. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, April 27. On Tuesday, September 12 the stock rating was initiated by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 29 by Benchmark. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, October 28 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, December 8 the stock rating was initiated by Pacific Crest with “Overweight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Wednesday, July 22. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, February 2. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, April 27.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, BKS – Nasdaq” on November 21, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Best Buy Hammered to 52-Week Low as Amazon Strengthens – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 17, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Amazon Web Services Announces Cloud Robotics Development Service (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Benzinga” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon reveals Prime 2018 data – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AWS signs on in Oracle’s JEDI suit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

