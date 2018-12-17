Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH) by 373.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 401,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 508,806 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.35 million, up from 107,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Vishay Intertechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $18.18. About 1.77M shares traded. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has declined 8.18% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical VSH News: 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology 1Q Net $62.4M; 10/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New Ruggedized ENYCAP™ Energy Storage Capacitors for Long Life and High Moisture Resistance; 12/04/2018 – Vishay Asia Honored by Siemens With 2017 SEWC Best Cooperation Supplier Award; 04/04/2018 – New Vishay Intertechnology Conductive and Hybrid Conductive Aluminum Polymer Capacitors Save PCB Space and Lower Costs; 21/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology High Speed PIN Photodiode Offers Enhanced Sensitivity for Visible Light, Enables Slim Sensor Designs for Wearables; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology 1Q Rev $716.8M; 08/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECH 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 36C; 03/05/2018 – Vishay Asia Honored With TTI Supplier Excellence Award for Eighth Consecutive Year; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 08/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECH 1Q NET REV. $716.8M, EST. $694.0M

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by 58.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 2,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,878 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $226,000, down from 4,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $79.23. About 3.83M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 19.78% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c

Among 33 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. Electronic Arts had 120 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) earned “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Wednesday, May 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, October 30. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 31 by Bank of America. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 28 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, November 1 with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, June 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, January 12. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Atlantic Securities given on Friday, December 4. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, January 31.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32 billion and $15.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,163 shares to 7,123 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corecivic Inc by 28,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Supernus Pharmac (NASDAQ:SUPN).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Is Activision Blizzard the Best Video Game Stock to Buy? – Investorplace.com” on December 13, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Unleash Your Power in the Anthem VIP Demo Starting Jan 25 – Business Wire” published on December 07, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 Reasons Why Electronic Arts Stock Cratered So Badly – Investorplace.com” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EA -4.1% as bullish Needham takes knife to price target – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “15 Winning Stocks to Buy in 2019 (That Were Losers in 2018) – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, down 14.08% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.06 per share. EA’s profit will be $534.78M for 11.19 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 121.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 69 investors sold EA shares while 197 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 271.01 million shares or 0.29% more from 270.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. South Texas Money Management has invested 1.09% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Peddock Cap Advisors owns 122 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 70,216 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Nuwave Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 17 shares. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co Delaware accumulated 0.01% or 1,893 shares. Jackson Square Ltd holds 3.95 million shares or 2.41% of its portfolio. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust reported 3.33 million shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.03% or 3,718 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp owns 0.13% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 118,163 shares. Artemis Management Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 138,974 shares. Nomura Hldgs Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Susquehanna Interest Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 791,878 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl Inc invested in 0.89% or 3.32 million shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 32 selling transactions for $22.11 million activity. The insider Schatz Jacob J. sold $102,810. Soderlund Patrick sold $587,928 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, October 1. Wilson Andrew had sold 29,000 shares worth $3.28 million. Bruzzo Chris had sold 1,500 shares worth $169,650. The insider Singh Vijayanthimala sold 200 shares worth $22,744. The insider Jorgensen Blake J sold $974,270.

Among 5 analysts covering Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Vishay Intertechnology had 14 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Wednesday, August 5 by Bank of America. On Wednesday, November 9 the stock rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, October 4 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) rating on Tuesday, February 6. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $20.0 target. As per Saturday, September 5, the company rating was downgraded by TheStreet. Citigroup maintained it with “Sell” rating and $19 target in Friday, October 27 report. The stock has “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Friday, October 23. The stock of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 8 by Citigroup. On Sunday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. As per Thursday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

More notable recent Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vishay Intertechnology Can Now Add Heart Rate Monitoring Capability to Any Type of Consumer Electronics Device – GlobeNewswire” on November 07, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Vishay Intertechnology Appoints Michael J. Cody to Its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on November 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Pfizer, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Cloudera, Markel, and QTS Realty Trust â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vishay Intertechnology’s Optocouplers Offer 800 V Off-State Voltage, Deliver High Robustness and Noise Isolation – GlobeNewswire” published on November 15, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vishay Intertechnology to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, October 30 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 10, 2018.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $682,360 activity. Another trade for 3,520 shares valued at $71,210 was made by SHOSHANI ZIV on Wednesday, December 12. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $106,850 was sold by TALBERT TIMOTHY.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 13 investors sold VSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 138.38 million shares or 0.44% more from 137.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prudential Finance Inc has invested 0.04% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) for 346 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Kennedy Management Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 259,551 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 2.71M shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.04% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). 1.22 million were accumulated by Deutsche Savings Bank Ag. Quantbot Ltd Partnership holds 54,454 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 642,506 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn accumulated 50,795 shares. Boston Advsr Llc invested in 0.28% or 314,117 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 10,776 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd reported 463,959 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.01% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 50,860 shares or 0% of its portfolio.