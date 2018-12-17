Alps Advisors Increases Holding in Medicinova (MNOV); Garde Capital Holds Position in Starbucks (SBUX)

Garde Capital Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 16.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc bought 5,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 42,485 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.87 million, up from 36,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $64.47. About 14.95 million shares traded or 14.80% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam too; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Israel exposes limits of US intel, Starbucks caves to extremists, and other comments; 29/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — APNewsBreak: Judge rules Starbucks, other coffee sellers must include cancer warnings on coffee…; 25/04/2018 – Costa Coffee break brewing after Whitbread investors stir; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks adds 2 new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu; 16/04/2018 – The Latest: Starbucks CEO hopes to meet with arrested men; 28/05/2018 – DealBook: Skepticism Swirls About Starbucks’s Bias Training. But It’s a Start; 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and; 21/04/2018 – A Problem Starbucks Can’t Train Away; 25/05/2018 – Starbucks: Looking Beyond Near-Term Questions — Barrons.com

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Medicinova Inc (MNOV) by 85.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 34,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,109 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $926,000, up from 40,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Medicinova Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.35M market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.01. About 120,850 shares traded or 42.80% up from the average. MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) has risen 28.16% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MNOV News: 23/04/2018 – MediciNova at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – MediciNova Announces Opening of Investigational New Drug Application for MN-166 (ibudilast) in Glioblastoma; 01/04/2018 – MediciNova Announces Phase 2 Trial of MN-001 (tipelukast) in NASH / NAFLD will be Terminated Early based on Significant Positiv; 29/03/2018 – MNOV CITES PHASE 2 TRIAL RESULTS OF MN-166 IN METH DEPENDENCE; 02/04/2018 – Bouncing back, MediciNova makes big gains after touting triglyceride data from a tiny study — 40 patients; 19/04/2018 – DJ MediciNova Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNOV); 28/03/2018 – MediciNova Announces Collaboration With the University of Sydney Concord Cancer Centre to Evaluate MN-166 (ibudilast) in Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy; 01/04/2018 – MEDICINOVA: PHASE 2 TRIAL OF MN-001 IN NASH/NAFLD WILL END; 26/04/2018 – MediciNova Announces Additional Data from Completed Clinical Trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in ALS Presented at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) 70th Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – MEDICINOVA REPORTS PRESENTATION OF SPRINT-MS PHASE 2B TRIAL

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $15.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 4,223 shares to 3,405 shares, valued at $514,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 6,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,178 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Among 2 analysts covering Medicinova (NASDAQ:MNOV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Medicinova had 2 analyst reports since March 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital initiated the shares of MNOV in report on Wednesday, March 28 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MNOV shares while 10 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 8.63 million shares or 1.90% less from 8.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California Employees Retirement System reported 56,926 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV). Northern accumulated 0% or 498,703 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) for 15,925 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 1,168 shares. Wexford Cap Ltd Partnership holds 125,000 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0% or 152,734 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 35,593 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup stated it has 0% in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV). Alps Advsrs Inc owns 0.01% invested in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) for 74,109 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 80,871 shares stake. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 90,881 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 804 shares. Fmr Ltd holds 415,102 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De owns 10,664 shares.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 4 selling transactions for $15.56 million activity. Shares for $781,952 were sold by ULLMAN MYRON E III. Another trade for 166,666 shares valued at $8.78 million was made by TERUEL JAVIER G on Friday, August 24.

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62M and $594.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VWOB) by 5,383 shares to 89,589 shares, valued at $6.63M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP) by 30,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,175 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

Among 41 analysts covering Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Starbucks Corporation had 137 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, October 3 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $57 target in Wednesday, July 18 report. As per Friday, July 28, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. RBC Capital Markets maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Tuesday, June 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, October 30. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, August 25. Wedbush maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, July 22 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral” on Thursday, March 29. The stock has “Hold” rating by DZ Bank on Friday, July 6. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, July 28.