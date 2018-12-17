Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 303.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 3,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,714 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.05 million, up from 1,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $191.14. About 2.18 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (Pwr) (PWR) by 2.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 64,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.58M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $86.06M, up from 2.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Quanta Services Inc (Pwr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $29.55. About 744,068 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 20.13% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 13.3 PCT Y/Y; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 EIA, Part #GS0241. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.07 TO $2.47; 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER; 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $6.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Praxair Inc. (Px) (NYSE:PX) by 2,451 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (NYSE:GS) by 39,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (Fdx) (NYSE:FDX).

Among 15 analysts covering Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Quanta Services Inc. had 54 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 7 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. On Friday, November 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Avondale to “Market Perform”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 4 report. Johnson Rice upgraded Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) on Friday, August 4 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, February 26. Robert W. Baird downgraded Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) on Thursday, November 12 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 6 with “Buy”. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, August 10 report. The stock of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, August 6. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 6 by Robert W. Baird.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $268.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,619 shares to 147,104 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,144 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $486,015 activity.

Among 42 analysts covering Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), 37 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Mastercard Incorporated had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Top Pick” rating in Wednesday, February 1 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, January 19 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, July 17 with “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Thursday, January 4 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Mkt Perform” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, July 30. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, November 1 by Guggenheim. On Thursday, October 8 the stock rating was initiated by Guggenheim with “Buy”. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 3. As per Thursday, September 8, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 190,182 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0.09% stake. 17,747 are owned by Private Trust Com Na. First Natl Com reported 4,720 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Olstein Capital LP owns 16,000 shares. Mairs Power Inc invested in 0.01% or 2,695 shares. Prudential Fin holds 0.33% or 999,353 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Comm Savings Bank reported 107,038 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Boys Arnold And Inc stated it has 5,042 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.46% or 71,770 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 317,432 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wheatland Advisors accumulated 4,025 shares or 0.67% of the stock. First Personal Financial Services reported 0.06% stake.