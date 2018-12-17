Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 4.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 6,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,118 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.92 million, down from 151,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $61.41. About 903,177 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has declined 8.49% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees 2Q Economic Fuel Cost Per Gallon $2.27, Up About 32.5%; 21/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines goes strawless in partnership with nonprofit Lonely Whale, continues commitment to sustainability; 09/05/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 per Share; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR REVISES 2017 TAX BENEFIT TO $237M FROM $280M; 15/05/2018 – Correct: Alaska Air Sees 2Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.34c-8.39c, Up About 4.8%; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edged out Delta to top the Annual Airline Quality rating; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees 2Q RASM to Decline About 2.75%-3.75%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees 2Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.34c-8.39c, Down About 4.8%; 04/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR ISSUES FINANCIAL RECASTS FOR NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines is planning to close its New York base

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 221 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,545 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.10 million, down from 2,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $744.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.36% or $69.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1522.5. About 6.59 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/05/2018 – Audio version of “12 Amazing Franchise Opportunities – Second Edition” now available on Amazon; 29/05/2018 – Amazon Publishing to Launch Brand New Series from Bestselling Author Patricia Cornwell; 05/04/2018 – Trump taking ‘serious look’ at policy options on Amazon; 08/04/2018 – SUMMERS SAYS TRUMP HAS BEEN ON A `JIHAD’ AGAINST AMAZON; 05/03/2018 – Sources tell the Journal that while a final product could include an Amazon-branded account, it would not involve Amazon becoming a bank; 04/04/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ SAID TO RAISE AMAZON CONTRACT FIGHT WITH TRUMP; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 12/04/2018 – Trump sets up Postal Service task force as Amazon tension rises; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 18/05/2018 – The Center of Retail 2018: Enterprise Order Management – Retailers are Racing to Compete with Amazon – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 EPS, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 69.46 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 28.92% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ALK’s profit will be $72.72 million for 26.02 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual EPS reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.11% negative EPS growth.