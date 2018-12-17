Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 81.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 415 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 923 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.85M, up from 508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $748.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $60.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1531.49. About 5.01 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective in May; 29/03/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon, Saying It Does Not Pay Enough Taxes; 02/04/2018 – In the search for HQ2, Amazon representatives have visited more than 10 of the 20 cities still in the running; 28/03/2018 – Amazon sheds $52 bln in market value after report on Trump threat; 04/04/2018 – Trump is ‘not involved’ in picking whether Amazon gets multibillion-dollar contract: White House; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Journal: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 06/03/2018 – Amazon: Service First Launched Last Month in Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas, Virginia Beach, Va; 30/03/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Amazon cuts ties with top Washington lobbying firms: Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado’s robot army courts global food retailers; 17/04/2018 – Colm Feore Performs Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Autobiography, Common Ground, for Audible

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 39.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 4,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,320 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.09M, up from 10,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $179.4. About 878,990 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 13.63% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: MODELO ESPECIAL NOW NO.1 BEER IN CALIFORNIA; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS STZ.N CEO – SVEDKA SPIKED PREMIUM SELTZER WILL BE INTRODUCED IN FY 2019 AND AT 100 CALORIES, IT IS TARGETED AT FEMALE CONSUMERS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B)

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Might Be the Most Anticipated Marijuana Deal of 2019 – The Motley Fool” on November 28, 2018, also Fool.ca with their article: “Why Cronos Group (TSX:CRON) Is Today’s Best Marijuana Play After Altria’s (NYSE:MO) Massive Investment – The Motley Fool Canada” published on December 10, 2018, Fool.com published: “4 Multibillion-Dollar Industries Canopy Growth Thinks It Will Disrupt – The Motley Fool” on December 08, 2018. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Resonant, Constellation Brands, Masimo, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, LivaNova, and Penumbra â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Canopy Growth Stock Is Primed to Do Serious Damage – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 14 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Constellation Brands had 99 analyst reports since August 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, December 22 with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 6 by UBS. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of STZ in report on Thursday, September 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) earned “Hold” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, November 29. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, September 27 by JP Morgan. Cowen & Co maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) rating on Thursday, March 29. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $26500 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, October 9 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 8 by Argus Research. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, October 5 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 5 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since October 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $68.05 million activity. 4,419 shares were sold by Kane Thomas Michael, worth $989,106 on Friday, October 19. Shares for $33.28 million were sold by SANDS RICHARD.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $496.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 9,199 shares to 23,191 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,808 shares, and cut its stake in The Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.20, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 74 investors sold STZ shares while 256 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 133.03 million shares or 1.81% less from 135.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 4,240 were accumulated by Karpus Mngmt. Crystal Rock Capital Mngmt invested 0.81% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Beaumont Finance Partners Ltd Com reported 0.06% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Hl Financial Service Lc accumulated 0.11% or 33,496 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 0.01% or 16,638 shares. Brown Advisory owns 3,968 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 4,487 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel owns 0.02% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 4,169 shares. Rwc Asset Ltd Liability Partnership reported 33,000 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Tiemann Investment Advisors Limited Co reported 0.35% stake. 71,000 were accumulated by Eulav Asset. Twin Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1.30M shares. Dillon And Assoc accumulated 1,824 shares. Lvw Advisors Limited owns 2,816 shares.

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76B and $649.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 1,740 shares to 21,997 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penumbra Inc. by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,736 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Plante Moran Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.45% or 688 shares. Burt Wealth holds 0.59% or 646 shares in its portfolio. Avenir Corporation stated it has 3.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 3,490 were accumulated by Highstreet Asset Inc. Geller Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.36% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Street Corporation has invested 2.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wms Prns Ltd Co has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Paradigm Asset Management Limited Co stated it has 1,580 shares. Signaturefd Limited Co reported 4,273 shares. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 1.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ghp Invest Advsrs Inc holds 203 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Menta Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.31% or 438 shares. Omega Advsr has invested 0.88% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 10,097 are held by Tudor Investment Et Al. Shaker Investments Ltd Co Oh has 1.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 982 shares.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. 2,054 shares were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M, worth $3.90M on Wednesday, August 15. WILKE JEFFREY A had sold 1,230 shares worth $2.32 million. On Friday, November 2 STONESIFER PATRICIA Q sold $2.31 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,375 shares. $2.70 million worth of stock was sold by Jassy Andrew R on Thursday, November 15. Olsavsky Brian T also sold $3.87M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, August 15. The insider BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $27.69M.