Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 141.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 569 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 970 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.94 million, up from 401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $738.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.16% or $82.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1509.71. About 6.98 million shares traded or 3.11% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON PRIME PRICE BOOST IS FIRST INCREASE SINCE 2014; 09/05/2018 – Knowledgent and Talend Unveil New Customer-360 Data Management Solution; 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon to bring its voice assistant Alexa to many business settings – Axios; 14/05/2018 – Cities Hawk Their Amazon Pitches to Other Companies; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART “ABRUPTLY” FIRED HIM IN RETALIATION FOR HIS WHISTLEBLOWING, INCLUDING A REPORT TO ITS U.S. E-COMMERCE CEO, IN JANUARY 2017; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon pulls clothes and toys mocking mental illness following i investigation – but scores more; 09/05/2018 – Sears revs up on Amazon tyre partnership; 28/03/2018 – Oh Look, It’s Amazon’s Turn to Lead the Tech Rout: Markets Live; 17/04/2018 – Amazon Launches the Intl Shopping Experience in the Amazon Shopping App

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 0.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 7,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 912,855 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $66.97M, up from 905,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $69.57. About 4.28M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 29.68% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 28/03/2018 – ASAHI Receives CTO lndication for Corsair and Coronary Guide Wires; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $475.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 3,868 shares to 4,583 shares, valued at $389,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 15,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,666 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN).

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. 437 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $687,447 were sold by Reynolds Shelley. Another trade for 1,230 shares valued at $1.85M was made by WILKE JEFFREY A on Tuesday, November 20. Blackburn Jeffrey M also sold $8.02M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares. 16,964 shares were sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P, worth $27.69M. 500 shares valued at $952,500 were sold by McGrath Judith A on Wednesday, August 15. Shares for $3.66 million were sold by Zapolsky David on Wednesday, August 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oberweis Asset Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 100 shares. Amp Capital Invsts, a Australia-based fund reported 171,941 shares. Shikiar Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 11,384 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il accumulated 18,710 shares. Hl Fincl owns 4,310 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Kessler Invest Gp Lc owns 1,711 shares. Lesa Sroufe holds 225 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 3.76% stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 1.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,007 shares. The Michigan-based Regal Investment Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Benin Mngmt owns 1.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,384 shares. Td Asset invested in 1.04% or 351,047 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 72,304 shares. Sarasin Partners Llp invested in 2.45% or 64,824 shares. Cadence Commercial Bank Na holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,086 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 561 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 434 raised stakes. 1.23 billion shares or 0.24% more from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Stone Run Cap Ltd invested 0.14% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo accumulated 0.79% or 361,120 shares. D L Carlson Inv Grp invested in 0.57% or 27,520 shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0.6% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Asset Mngmt Group holds 15,240 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mngmt owns 6,963 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Apriem Advsr holds 0.07% or 4,056 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 65,046 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Group Inc Limited Liability accumulated 7,232 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Cap invested in 54,917 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Company has 422,709 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 33,396 shares. Lord Abbett & has 0.7% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 3.45M shares. Dodge Cox reported 32,829 shares.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM) by 6,346 shares to 356,022 shares, valued at $56.62 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,438 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).