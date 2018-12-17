Valicenti Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold 2,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,134 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.30M, down from 11,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $743.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.43% or $70.52 during the last trading session, reaching $1521.39. About 6.41 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 09/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Dallas pushing to fix public schools to lure Amazon’s HQ2; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon said to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco – Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – Health care execs and investors have a love-hate relationship with Amazon; 24/05/2018 – Oregon family finds Amazon’s Alexa has a mind of her own; 01/05/2018 – SABRE REPORTS STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills – Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 25/04/2018 – Anexinet Achieves Advanced Partner Status In the Amazon Web Services Network For Designing, Managing, and Migrating Customers t; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE REDUCED AMZN, ECA, BIIB, NKTR, AVGO IN 1Q: 13F

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 0.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 1,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 152,637 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $69.38 million, down from 153,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $12.18 during the last trading session, reaching $445.65. About 512,132 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 51.49% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 23/05/2018 – Chipotle to move headquarters to California; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Newport Beach Will Serve as Headquarters for Operations, Business Development, Marketing, Communications, Finance; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Won’t Cut Prices or Introduce Combo Meals; Not ‘Playing That Game’; 05/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Gets Engaged at Chipotle; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle eyes best day on record as new chief feeds turnround hopes; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $275; 25/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: FB, T, CMG & more; 24/05/2018 – Forget the counter. Chipotle is adding drive-thru lanes to some of its new locations; 28/04/2018 – Winning Recipe for Chipotle? — Barron’s; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle CFO Mark Crumpacker Stepping Down — MarketWatch

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 69.41 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jefferies Limited Liability Com reported 0.05% stake. 701,415 are owned by Winslow Cap Limited Company. Koshinski Asset Inc holds 5,814 shares. Bourgeon Mgmt Lc accumulated 508 shares. Capital City Fl accumulated 2,354 shares. Cambridge Advisors reported 151 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability invested in 13 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Accredited Invsts reported 583 shares. Elm Advsr Ltd Llc holds 1.45% or 1,086 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com holds 54,608 shares. Winfield Associates holds 7.51% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,603 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company has invested 19.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Inv Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Asset One Co Ltd reported 692,136 shares. Stonebridge Capital holds 965 shares.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66 million and $230.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Corp New (NYSE:T) by 9,359 shares to 128,880 shares, valued at $4.33M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 3,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. Another trade for 2,054 shares valued at $3.90M was made by Blackburn Jeffrey M on Wednesday, August 15. 16,964 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $27.69M were sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P. Jassy Andrew R sold $2.70 million worth of stock. Reynolds Shelley sold $687,447 worth of stock or 437 shares. Shares for $3.21 million were sold by Olsavsky Brian T on Thursday, November 15. Another trade for 1,927 shares valued at $3.66 million was made by Zapolsky David on Wednesday, August 15.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.31 EPS, down 2.24% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.34 per share. CMG’s profit will be $36.40M for 85.05 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.35% negative EPS growth.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $457.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 24.27 million shares or 2.75% more from 23.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mercer Capital Advisers owns 50 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Comm reported 1,746 shares. Huntington Financial Bank stated it has 141 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tobam invested in 96,513 shares. Moreover, Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 16,974 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 5,414 shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership invested in 10,130 shares. Magellan Asset Limited owns 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 462 shares. Gmt Capital has 0.33% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 28,100 shares. Adage Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 31,283 shares. Lpl Fin Lc, a California-based fund reported 8,140 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,480 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.