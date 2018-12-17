Biltmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 104.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc bought 178 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 349 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $699,000, up from 171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $745.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $66.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1525.31. About 6.01M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 20/03/2018 – Avis Continues to Lead its Category for Customer Loyalty; 05/04/2018 – Trump also criticizes Amazon and says the company is not on a level playing field; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON CEO SPEAKS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 20/04/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Sawant Congratulates “Tax Amazon” Movement Urges Attendance at Monday’s City Council Public Hearing; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Closes In on Top Market-Value Spot — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Russia’s War on Telegram Expands to Google, Amazon Battlefields; 30/05/2018 – This group of protestors is calling for Amazon to separate the roles of CEO and chairman; 19/04/2018 – Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos writes a closely watched annual letter every year; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON CONTINUES INVESTMENT & GROWTH IN OHIO WITH NEW WEST JEFF

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 6.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 3,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,195 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.45 million, down from 52,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $89.44. About 1.76M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 8.77% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 25.88% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.85 per share. WM’s profit will be $456.19M for 20.90 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.96% negative EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Waste Management Inc. had 49 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, March 1. Bank of America initiated Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on Monday, April 25 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, August 9 by Barclays Capital. Bank of America maintained Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on Thursday, October 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Sterne Agee CRT on Tuesday, March 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, October 13. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $75 target in Tuesday, February 21 report. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the shares of WM in report on Wednesday, October 21 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, October 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 16 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 35 investors sold WM shares while 338 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 305.93 million shares or 1.68% less from 311.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Argyle Management accumulated 41,075 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.15M shares. Gam Ag holds 0.04% or 13,519 shares. Scotia stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Asset Management Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 14,141 shares. Thomasville National Bank invested in 0.08% or 5,463 shares. 7,155 were accumulated by Mcrae. 2,819 were accumulated by Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Co. Aull Monroe Mngmt Corporation holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 28,462 shares. Cambridge Com holds 15,227 shares. Mengis Capital Mngmt holds 11,085 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain reported 200 shares. A D Beadell Invest Counsel Incorporated owns 3,800 shares. 548,696 are held by New York State Teachers Retirement Sys. Pension reported 443,235 shares.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $3.07 million activity. $765,397 worth of stock was sold by Rankin Devina A on Tuesday, December 4. 376 shares were sold by CLARK FRANK M, worth $31,077 on Monday, July 16. 24,500 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) shares with value of $2.21 million were sold by Harris Jeff M. $31,447 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) was sold by POPE JOHN C on Monday, July 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 913,094 shares. Winslow Asset Management Inc accumulated 279 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 2.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hhr Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 4.6% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Highvista Strategies Ltd has 2.24% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Prentiss Smith And Co Incorporated owns 200 shares. Weybosset Research & Mngmt Llc holds 0.47% or 408 shares in its portfolio. Graybill Bartz Associate holds 135 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability Company holds 5.47% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 91,316 shares. Myriad Asset Ltd has invested 0.9% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cue Financial invested 0.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Crestwood Advsr Lc stated it has 0.67% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Wealth Ltd Com reported 19,403 shares stake. The Maryland-based Consulate Inc has invested 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). King Luther Cap accumulated 226,813 shares.

Biltmore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $120.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 26,663 shares to 99,640 shares, valued at $5.37 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,430 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $650 target in Friday, July 24 report. Mizuho maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, April 29 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Friday, April 29 with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, October 23 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, February 2. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $1550 target in Thursday, April 19 report. As per Friday, April 27, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, July 25. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 31. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, January 18.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. Olsavsky Brian T also sold $3.21 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, November 15. 1,726 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $2.70M were sold by Jassy Andrew R. McGrath Judith A had sold 500 shares worth $952,500. 1,929 shares were sold by Zapolsky David, worth $3.02M on Thursday, November 15. 435 shares were sold by Reynolds Shelley, worth $824,513. Blackburn Jeffrey M sold $3.22 million worth of stock.