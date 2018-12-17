Towle & Co decreased its stake in Unisys Corp (UIS) by 39.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 1.52M shares as the company’s stock declined 33.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.36M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $48.13M, down from 3.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Unisys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $588.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.54. About 309,877 shares traded. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has risen 65.86% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.86% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 09/05/2018 – NIHON UNISYS 8056.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 11.95 BLN YEN (+16.4 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 12.50 BLN YEN (+4.6 %); 20/04/2018 – DJ Unisys Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIS); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Unisys; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Nihon Unisys 8056.T -2017/18 group results; 01/05/2018 – UNISYS REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Unisys Backs 2018 Adj Rev $2.7B-$2.825B; 01/05/2018 – UNISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 20C; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo Crossing into U.S; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo C; 01/05/2018 – Unisys Backs 2018 Rev $2.75B-$2.875B

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 154 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,739 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.50M, up from 7,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $750.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $57.93 during the last trading session, reaching $1533.98. About 5.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Forget about forgetting. Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant will soon have a memory of its own. via @cnbctech; 16/05/2018 – Amazon has visited all 20 finalists for its new headquarters, report says; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s board of directors had initially opposed making changes to its existing board nomination policy; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDInsight and Amazon Redshift; 22/04/2018 – People think Amazon has the most positive impact on society out of any major tech company; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Dozens of T-shirts, toys and even babygros mocking mental illness are being sold on Amazon, i; 19/03/2018 – Amazon GameOn Brings Cross-Platform Competitions to Developers and Players with New Cloud-Based Service; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC IS “DISAPPOINTED” IN CITY COUNCIL’S DECISION ON HEAD TAX – STATEMENT; 09/04/2018 – Amazon launched its own challenge with Merck in 2017 to better manage care for people with diabetes; 22/05/2018 – Civil rights groups criticize Amazon’s facial recognition system

Analysts await Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.67 EPS, down 61.71% or $1.08 from last year’s $1.75 per share. UIS’s profit will be $34.19 million for 4.31 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Unisys Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.79% EPS growth.

More notable recent Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unisys Corporation 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 09, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Unisys Corp. Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Visa, Vermilion Energy, Insignia, Ventas, Unisys, and Vector Group â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – Nasdaq” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Unisys Corp. Stock Closed 13.2% Higher Today – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unisys: Potential Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.5 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold UIS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 60.18 million shares or 2.60% more from 58.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0% or 77,230 shares. 930,709 were accumulated by D E Shaw Communication. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Com accumulated 128,155 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsr holds 16,311 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 163,200 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). 492,466 were reported by Geode. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Metropolitan Life Ins holds 3,319 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Petrus Trust Lta accumulated 10,751 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has 24,743 shares. Acadian Asset Management invested 0.04% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Verition Fund stated it has 0.01% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Moreover, Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Convergence Investment Ltd Liability Corp has 0.17% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS).

Among 5 analysts covering Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Unisys Corporation had 8 analyst reports since December 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 31 by SunTrust. Suntrust Robinson initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 22 report. The rating was initiated by Loop Capital on Tuesday, January 10 with “Hold”. On Monday, February 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Susquehanna to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 31 by Loop Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 29 by Sidoti.

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94 million and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 248,710 shares to 1.70M shares, valued at $39.82M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 91,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Triumph Group Inc New (NYSE:TGI).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Moves -1.11%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on November 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon plans chips in Intel’s territory – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “CNBC: Amazon’s Bezos names new top adviser – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon Go goes real small in Seattle – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 11/27/2018: LAIX,SALM,AMZN – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Greenleaf Tru stated it has 5,731 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Meridian Mgmt reported 0.96% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 968 shares. 36,060 were reported by Valinor L P. Advsr Capital Management Limited Com stated it has 594 shares. Evanson Asset Management Lc reported 0.97% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Texas-based American Natl Insur Tx has invested 2.87% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hudock Capital Grp Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 145 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Wi holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,014 shares. Texas-based Cypress Asset Inc Tx has invested 1.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lvm Management Ltd Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 207 shares. 388,719 were reported by Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs. Cibc World Markets stated it has 132,602 shares. Wade G W And Inc holds 4,191 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Counsel invested 4.65% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $451.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,893 shares to 86,675 shares, valued at $19.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Tuesday, September 27. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $710 target in Friday, October 23 report. The rating was maintained by GBH Insights with “Buy” on Thursday, January 25. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, January 8 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, October 23 by JP Morgan. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 7 by Tigress Financial. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, October 23. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 12 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Axiom Capital on Friday, April 29 with “Buy”. Aegis Capital maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, February 2. Aegis Capital has “Buy” rating and $1709.0 target.