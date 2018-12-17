Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 87.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 81,293 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,871 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.22M, down from 93,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $146.42. About 544,508 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 5.52% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 464 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,196 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.41M, up from 3,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $743.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $71 during the last trading session, reaching $1520.91. About 8.63M shares traded or 27.52% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 30/04/2018 – In Age of Amazon, a Warehouse Powerhouse Is Getting Even Bigger; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut,; 17/05/2018 – The Case For Taxing Amazon; 19/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy have announced a new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 01/05/2018 – Australia’s Mall Owners Gird Themselves For Battle With Amazon; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals that company employees “don’t do PowerPoint” or any other slide-oriented presentations. Instead, “Amazonians” create six-page narrative memos; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON: RING VIDEO DOORBELL HAS A NEW EVERYDAY PRICE OF $99; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion: Slicing and Dicing the Assortment; 26/03/2018 – Amazon isn’t paying taxes in “dozens of cities,” according to a new report

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 24 by Monness Crespi & Hardt. On Friday, January 15 the stock rating was initiated by Susquehanna with “Positive”. Benchmark maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 23 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Wednesday, September 28. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, January 29 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 4 by Piper Jaffray. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, October 28 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Benchmark given on Friday, October 23. Mizuho maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, October 27. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $1300.0 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Acg Wealth holds 2.31% or 8,717 shares. Halsey Assocs Ct owns 13,279 shares for 4.73% of their portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 921,079 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Lc invested in 70 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Dsam Ptnrs (London) Limited holds 18,999 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability Com accumulated 3,071 shares. Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 12,907 shares. Bedell Frazier Counseling owns 4,964 shares or 2.75% of their US portfolio. Glenview Fincl Bank Dept holds 230 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Proffitt & Goodson invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 170 shares. 160 are owned by Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Com. Weybosset Research & Management Ltd reported 408 shares. Dsc Advsr LP holds 0.1% or 354 shares. Atika Capital Lc owns 2.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,650 shares.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. Blackburn Jeffrey M had sold 2,054 shares worth $3.90M on Wednesday, August 15. 437 shares valued at $687,447 were sold by Reynolds Shelley on Thursday, November 15. On Wednesday, August 15 the insider Olsavsky Brian T sold $3.87 million. BEZOS JEFFREY P also sold $27.69 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares. $4.01M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by WILKE JEFFREY A on Wednesday, September 5. On Thursday, November 15 the insider Jassy Andrew R sold $2.70M.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The G20 Summit & Today’s Trending Stocks: AMZN, DIS, CRM – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon Versus All Others: A New Risk Developing? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Half of Amazon HQ2 jobs in tech – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Tech Shares, Retailer Earnings Roil Markets In Continuing Sell-Off – Benzinga” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – SPY, AMZN, BRK.B, FB – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $13.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 6,923 shares to 25,893 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Beer Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 12,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (NYSE:WDR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold ANSS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 75.82 million shares or 2.51% less from 77.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 518,410 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Wellington Gp Llp reported 2,760 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Piedmont Advsr holds 0.05% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 6,876 shares. Coldstream Mgmt Inc reported 0.03% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Dock Street Asset Mgmt holds 3.69% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 63,401 shares. 373,563 were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Mn. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0.01% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 186,720 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 15,621 shares. American Assets Investment Limited Liability Company reported 17,500 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 0.01% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 207 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc reported 26,216 shares. Ardsley Advisory Prtn has 4,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 114,528 are held by State Teachers Retirement Systems. Amalgamated Financial Bank has invested 0.06% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Pictet Asset Mgmt stated it has 975,816 shares.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Should You Hold on to ANSYS (ANSS) Stock for Now – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within ANSYS, Nordic American Tankers, Woodward, GW Pharmaceuticals, CareTrust REIT, and TOCAGEN INC â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ansys: Stock Is Ready For A Rally – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “ANSYS Propels Innovation through Next Generation of Engineers – PRNewswire” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ANSYS to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Among 18 analysts covering Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ansys Inc. had 46 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, September 14, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of ANSS in report on Monday, August 28 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) on Friday, February 24 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Thursday, May 3 to “Buy”. The stock of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 23 by Berenberg. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, October 9 by William Blair. The stock of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, January 6. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of ANSS in report on Friday, September 29 with “Buy” rating. Pacific Crest initiated ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) on Thursday, October 8 with “Equal Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 31 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $8.63 million activity. $461,327 worth of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) was sold by SCHERER BARBARA VAUGHN. CASHMAN JAMES E III sold $5.14 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares. Another trade for 3,500 shares valued at $532,894 was sold by THURK MICHAEL. Emswiler Shane also sold $657,224 worth of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) on Tuesday, September 4. GALLIMORE ALEC D. also sold $47,958 worth of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) shares.