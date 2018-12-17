Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 5.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 10,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 193,463 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.38M, up from 182,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $100.62. About 575,506 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 21.27% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 167.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 44,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.54M, up from 26,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $20.14. About 2.48 million shares traded or 11.32% up from the average. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has declined 2.61% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.61% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2018 Conference; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% – 4.0%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.29, from 1.5 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 75 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 245.20 million shares or 1.46% less from 248.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fil Limited reported 0.06% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon has 2.43M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset stated it has 235,819 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kennedy Capital Management invested 0.02% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Exane Derivatives invested in 12,874 shares or 0% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg reported 268,114 shares stake. Brookfield Asset Management Inc holds 0.56% or 6.19M shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 152,031 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lpl Ltd, a California-based fund reported 28,585 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 20,412 shares. Grs Lc holds 7.1% or 533,695 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Research has 0% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Cambiar Investors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 252,015 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Lc holds 36,276 shares.

More notable recent American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Drive-by appraisals gain in popularity – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Air, BlackBerry, Mallinkrodt, PG&E, RingCentral, Southwest Airlines, Yeti and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on November 19, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Insider Buys Of The Week: Allergan (NYSE:AGN), American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH), Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) – Benzinga” on September 09, 2018. More interesting news about American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “5 Reasons To Buy This REIT: High Insider Ownership, Great Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on November 16, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 19, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Among 17 analysts covering American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. American Homes 4 Rent had 37 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, February 27. The company was upgraded on Friday, December 8 by Wood. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, October 19 with “Hold”. The stock of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, November 3. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Friday, November 16. As per Monday, July 30, the company rating was downgraded by Zelman. On Monday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Outperform”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, August 28. Raymond James downgraded American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) on Monday, November 19 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, December 15.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $754.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,000 shares to 20,080 shares, valued at $7.10 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XES) by 50,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,000 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $27.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edgewell Pers Care Co by 10,154 shares to 14,292 shares, valued at $661,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 12,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,079 shares, and cut its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).

Among 12 analysts covering Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Euronet Worldwide had 28 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, February 11 by Avondale. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, November 25 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 16 by Piper Jaffray. As per Thursday, October 4, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. DA Davidson initiated Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) on Wednesday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. Northland Capital maintained Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) rating on Thursday, October 19. Northland Capital has “Buy” rating and $110.0 target. SunTrust initiated Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) rating on Wednesday, October 12. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $98 target. As per Monday, June 11, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of EEFT in report on Wednesday, February 7 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) rating on Friday, October 20. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $112.0 target.

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Up 0.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on November 17, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ria Money Transfer Expands Network Across Boost Mobile Branded Stores Nationwide – GlobeNewswire” published on September 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Euronet: DCC Uncertainty Remains, But So Do Growth Opportunities – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2018. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Shares of Euronet Worldwide Rose 11% in October – Nasdaq” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Euronet acquires Easycash and expands presence in Ireland – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2018.

Since August 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 24 selling transactions for $63.30 million activity. Brown Michael J also sold $2.41 million worth of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) shares. Bruckner Martin L. had sold 22,126 shares worth $2.15 million on Thursday, August 30. WELLER RICK also sold $419,428 worth of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) shares. $6.09 million worth of stock was sold by Caponecchi Kevin J on Friday, November 30.