Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (CCL) by 414.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 16,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,850 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.33M, up from 4,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $56.34. About 4.55 million shares traded or 11.10% up from the average. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 14.85% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 27/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: VI Carnival 2018 to Begin With Calypso Elimination Tent on March 31; 03/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research H; 30/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Calendar of Events for Virgin Islands Carnival 2018; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group Expects 2017 Net Profit About Eight Times Higher Than Year Ago; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Ange; 11/05/2018 – An Extraordinary Evening: Seabourn Ovation Christened In Valletta, Malta; 19/03/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Governor and First Lady Justice announce plans for annual Easter Carnival; 29/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Partnership with the Seattle Mariners Continues For 2018 Baseball Season

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 7.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 16,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,979 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.49 million, up from 224,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $313.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $74.01. About 11.24 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH LTD OSH.AX – EXXONMOBIL ADVISED THAT PNG LNG PROJECT SAFELY RECOMMENCED LNG PRODUCTION, LNG EXPORTS EXPECTED TO RESUME SHORTLY; 29/05/2018 – EXXON KEEPS SEEKING RUSSIA OPPORTUNITIES IN LINE W/ SANCTIONS; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50B; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 29/04/2018 – Exxon Says PNG LNG Plant Now Operating at Normal Production Rates; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PAPUA NEW GUINEA BACK TO NORMAL BY EARLY MAY AFTER QUAKE; 11/04/2018 – EXXON: P’NYANG FIELD HAS INCREASED TO 4.36T CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D, EST. 10.51B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold CCL shares while 203 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 387.50 million shares or 0.15% less from 388.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 49,180 shares. Johnson Counsel stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 306,667 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation holds 54,117 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Service Advsr owns 941,727 shares. West Oak Ltd stated it has 1,425 shares. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 7,534 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 0.08% stake. Regions Fincl owns 302,553 shares. Ameritas Prns Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Parkside Bank And Tru stated it has 1,174 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) has 0.03% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, Etrade Capital Lc has 0.1% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Strategy Asset Managers Lc has 40,586 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Palo Cap holds 0.04% or 2,965 shares in its portfolio.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $449,842 activity.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00 million and $232.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Ultra S&P 500 Proshares (SSO) by 23,006 shares to 71,987 shares, valued at $9.18M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 29 analysts covering Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Carnival Corporation had 95 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 26 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by Sterne Agee CRT given on Tuesday, June 7. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, December 19 by Berenberg. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of CCL in report on Wednesday, December 6 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, January 4. The company was initiated on Tuesday, October 4 by Macquarie Research. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, June 27 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, March 31. William Blair maintained the shares of CCL in report on Thursday, June 8 with “Buy” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) on Tuesday, December 19 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prudential Public Limited owns 2.34 million shares. Beach Invest Counsel Pa reported 34,690 shares. Park Oh reported 2% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Proffitt & Goodson reported 9,563 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Webster Bancorporation N A reported 349,677 shares stake. Ameriprise Finance Inc stated it has 8.37 million shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Switzerland-based Banque Pictet And Cie has invested 0.21% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Burney reported 1.06% stake. Hartford Fincl Mngmt Inc owns 47,300 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp Inc (Ca) accumulated 0.19% or 5,846 shares. 5,297 were accumulated by Cim Ltd Com. Associated Banc reported 298,174 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Sfmg Ltd Co accumulated 31,160 shares. Argent invested in 2.29% or 235,152 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.98% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $5.43 million activity. $1.22M worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Verity John R on Tuesday, December 11. 2,798 Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares with value of $214,914 were sold by Hansen Neil A. The insider Schleckser Robert N sold 7,855 shares worth $619,861. Another trade for 9,658 shares valued at $757,284 was sold by Wojnar Theodore J Jr. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $1.26 million was made by Corson Bradley W on Wednesday, September 19. Shares for $614,337 were sold by Rosenthal David S on Tuesday, December 4.

