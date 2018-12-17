Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc Com (HRB) by 17.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 15,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.27% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 73,467 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.89M, down from 88,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $26.55. About 1.13M shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 1.79% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CDR HRB HOLDINGS, INC. TO RATING ‘CCC’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST QTRLY FFO PER STAPLED UNIT $0.44; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EXPECTS TO BE IN A POSITION TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF MOST OF ITS U.S. RETAIL ASSETS IN THE “VERY NEAR FUTURE”; 14/05/2018 – RENX: BREAKING:H&R REIT to sell 63 U.S. retail properties for $633M US. Will focus on developing Lantower Residential po… htt; 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT-BALANCE OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE EXPECTED TO FUND LANTOWER RESIDENTIAL ACQUISITIONS, TO REPURCHASE UNITS UNDER H&R REIT’S NCIB; 07/03/2018 – H&R Block Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST QTRLY CONSOLIDATED SAME-ASSET PROPERTY OPERATING INCOME (CASH BASIS) DECLINED 0.5% IN CANADIAN DOLLARS; 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – PART OF PROCEEDS FROM THE SALE WILL BE USED TO REPAY U.S. $205.9 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT ON PORTFOLIO; 24/04/2018 – H&R Block Reports Growth in U.S. Tax Return Volume Through April 19; To Announce Fiscal 2018 Results on June 12, 2018; 24/04/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC – EXPECT TO DELIVER REVENUE GROWTH AND MARGINS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED OUTLOOK

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 9.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 28,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 282,396 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $58.54 million, down from 310,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $192. About 1.02M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has risen 11.57% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD TOTAL SURVIVAL RESULTS; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AIMOVIG IS UNDER REVIEW. NOVARTIS EXPECTS APPROVAL IN EU IN COMING MONTHS; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 20/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Net $2.31B; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.32/SHR; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN

Among 27 analysts covering Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Amgen Inc. had 99 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, August 16 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, July 20. The rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, November 5 to “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, July 21. Mizuho initiated Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Tuesday, November 8. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $164 target. Credit Suisse maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Friday, February 2 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, October 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 11 by Jefferies. As per Tuesday, December 20, the company rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Friday, February 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 49 investors sold AMGN shares while 550 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 470.42 million shares or 2.68% less from 483.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Affinity Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 65,790 shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited holds 18,479 shares. Stifel has invested 0.32% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Aimz Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.26% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Monetary Mgmt Grp holds 22,908 shares. Cap Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Regal Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,532 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Cypress reported 18,096 shares stake. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt stated it has 206,920 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Ipswich Mngmt invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Lourd Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 1,824 shares in its portfolio. Banced Corp holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 2,150 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Co reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Connable Office has 15,424 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Sadoff Management Ltd Com stated it has 1,115 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 13,126 shares to 95,165 shares, valued at $18.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 279,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Newmark Group Inc. Class A.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $3.25 earnings per share, up 12.46% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.89 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 14.77 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.92% negative EPS growth.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.27 million activity. Jacks Tyler sold $3.91 million worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.83 million activity. Gerard Robert A also bought $23,180 worth of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) shares.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $635.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 14,600 shares to 86,261 shares, valued at $6.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

