Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 4.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 2,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,330 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.73 million, down from 67,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $117.64. About 3.13M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 18/04/2018 – XTD LTD XTD.AX – SIGNED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF SMART CITIES SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 18/04/2018 – Slowing Cloud Growth Casts Shadow Over IBM’s Turnaround (Video); 17/04/2018 – IBM – “THIS QUARTER, IBM Z REVENUE GREW 54% YEAR-TO-YEAR, A MORE THAN 100% GROWTH IN SHIPPED MIPS, AND MARGINS EXPANDED” – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 17/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: There Are a Lot of Moving Parts Here — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Include $800 Million Discrete Tax Benefit; 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – IBM CEO: Companies should self-regulate on privacy; 23/04/2018 – The Daily Swig: IBM launches open-source toolkit for #AI developer

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 36.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 20,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,500 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.07 million, up from 56,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $191.52. About 1.12 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has risen 11.57% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – TSAI HAS BEEN CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MEDICAL AT AMGEN; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS 2018 2Q DIV; 29/03/2018 – CORVIDIA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS MARC DE GARIDEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $206; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN & ALLERGAN GET POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ABP 980 (BIOSIMI; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 29/03/2018 – FDA Granted the Approval of Blincyto to Amgen Inc; 03/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Expanded lndication For Amgen’s XGEVA® (denosumab) For The Prevention Of Skeletal-Related Events In Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 15/05/2018 – Amgen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 27 analysts covering Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Amgen Inc. had 99 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 5. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, July 27. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 8 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Monday, February 12. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, July 26 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was initiated on Tuesday, December 13 by Oppenheimer. Argus Research maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Thursday, July 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, August 16. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. PiperJaffray maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Friday, July 27. PiperJaffray has “Overweight” rating and $210 target.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 12/12/2018: SGYP, NBIX, MRNS, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amgen Submits BLA For ABP 710 To FDA – Quick Facts – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA approves expanded use for Amgen’s Nplate – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amgen’s Blincyto Gets Positive CHMP Opinion for Line Extension – Nasdaq” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 12/14/2018: KANG, AXON, MDCO, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 49 investors sold AMGN shares while 550 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 470.42 million shares or 2.68% less from 483.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 64,170 are held by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt L P. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.1% stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 55,928 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.29% or 14,120 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc has 0.73% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 358,030 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability accumulated 1,350 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 1,665 shares. Pure Financial Advisors has invested 0.06% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 3,250 are owned by Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp New York. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.54% or 6,772 shares in its portfolio. Town And Country Bancshares And Dba First Bankers accumulated 5,453 shares. Old Dominion Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.22% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Art Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,223 shares. Rhode Island-based Newman Dignan & Sheerar has invested 0.96% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd accumulated 33,020 shares or 0.87% of the stock.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.27 million activity. Patton Cynthia M sold 1,777 shares worth $360,520.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $771.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 58,000 shares to 68,650 shares, valued at $7.81 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encompass Health Corp by 181,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,310 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.66 billion and $573.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,779 shares to 551,709 shares, valued at $27.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 7,854 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Adient Plc.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Crash Protection Kicks In For IBM – Seeking Alpha” on November 25, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NAR: TSMC close to IBM chip order – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Red Hat proxy shows ‘opportunity’ for upset bids in IBM deal – Triangle Business Journal” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “IBM Elects Martha E. Pollack to Its Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM: Follow Buffett? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 22, 2018.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 earnings per share, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42B for 6.05 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 19. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, October 17. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 26 with “Market Perform”. On Tuesday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Hold”. JP Morgan maintained the shares of IBM in report on Tuesday, April 19 with “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Tuesday, October 30. UBS has “Buy” rating and $150 target. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, October 18 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, January 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Thursday, July 13 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Hold”.