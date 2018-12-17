Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 22.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 328,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.12 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.46 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $33.94. About 193,876 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has declined 16.18% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 08/05/2018 – Progress Enables Developers to Quickly Add Chatbots to Apps Using the Industry’s Leading UI Tools – Telerik and Kendo UI; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees FY18 Rev $398M-$404M; 16/04/2018 – Progress Software: Board Member Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election; 24/04/2018 – Progress Unveils Speaker Lineup for ProgressNEXT 2018; 04/04/2018 – Progress Helps Wärtsilä Dramatically Increase Leads by Personalizing the Online Customer Experience; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ REV $94.2M, EST. $92.3M; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 47C; 30/05/2018 – NativeScript 4.0 Eases Mobile Development with New Out-of-the-Box Capabilities and Day-One Support for Angular 6 and Vue.js; 31/05/2018 – Progress Application Server for OpenEdge Advances Business Critical Apps with Security, Extensibility and Cloud-Ready Capabilities; 07/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE HOLDER PRAESIDIUM CUTS STAKE TO LESS THAN 1%

Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees increased its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (AVB) by 21.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees bought 3,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 22,022 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.99 million, up from 18,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees who had been investing in Avalonbay Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $7.03 during the last trading session, reaching $179.87. About 848,391 shares traded or 45.62% up from the average. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 4.16% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q FFO $2.17/Shr; 26/04/2018 – AVB LAND INVENTORY IS AT ‘DECADE LOW LEVELS,’ CFO SAYS; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21; 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB); 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Rev $560.8M; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Net $141.6M

Among 3 analysts covering Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Progress Software Corporation had 15 analyst reports since October 2, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Benchmark upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, June 28 report. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, September 13 by Ladenburg Thalmann. The firm has “Buy” rating by Benchmark given on Tuesday, January 2. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, January 18. Benchmark maintained it with “Buy” rating and $31 target in Monday, January 18 report. The stock of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) earned “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Thursday, January 11. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, October 2 with “Neutral”. Benchmark maintained the shares of PRGS in report on Wednesday, January 18 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Thursday, March 29 with “Hold”. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, June 24 report.

More notable recent Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 09/28/2018: NVDA,BB,BB.TO,CAMP,PRGS – Nasdaq” on September 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 13, 2018 : KR, NIO, BRC, FDC, AZN, CZR, MU, BIP, TLRY, QQQ, PRGS, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Company News For Oct 1, 2018 – Nasdaq” on October 01, 2018. More interesting news about Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PRGS, OSTK, BTU – Nasdaq” published on September 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.13, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 18 investors sold PRGS shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 39.64 million shares or 0.29% more from 39.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 72,120 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Llc reported 0.09% stake. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) or 21,718 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership owns 58 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 14,188 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd invested 0% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). D E Shaw & invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Boston Advisors Limited Liability reported 26,040 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 14,744 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 36,249 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 760,157 shares. Ameritas Prns stated it has 3,776 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Swiss State Bank has invested 0% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 69,337 shares.

Since October 3, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $70,000 activity.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $97.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Data I O Corp (NASDAQ:DAIO) by 64,975 shares to 728,875 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stratus Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:STRS) by 17,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Analysts await Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) to report earnings on January, 9. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.6 per share. PRGS’s profit will be $29.64 million for 12.86 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Progress Software Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% EPS growth.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $8.27 million activity. Another trade for 23,302 shares valued at $4.35 million was sold by McLaughlin William M. HOREY LEO S III sold $373,760 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. $540,010 worth of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) was sold by Wilson Stephen W on Monday, November 26. On Friday, August 24 Breslin Sean J. sold $1.31M worth of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) or 7,200 shares. O’Shea Kevin P. also sold $269,265 worth of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) shares. $257,264 worth of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) was sold by SCHULMAN EDWARD M on Friday, November 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 27 investors sold AVB shares while 153 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 122.18 million shares or 1.58% less from 124.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Ar Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.33% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 5,000 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Company Ma holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 574,640 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management reported 17,932 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 30,700 shares. American Invest Svcs Inc reported 0.2% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Virtu Fin has 0% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Quantitative Inv Ltd, a Virginia-based fund reported 12,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 0.02% stake. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0.06% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 13,154 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 10 were reported by Johnson Fincl Group. 38,100 were reported by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Hartford Investment Management invested in 0.08% or 15,392 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 8,854 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kbc Gru Nv has 0.08% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees, which manages about $770.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 5,781 shares to 5,284 shares, valued at $340,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 1,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,787 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).