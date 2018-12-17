Analysts covering LiteDoge (LDOGE) look at the 10.26% move up on December 16-17

LiteDoge (LDOGE) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $3.4348E-06 or 10.26% trading at $3.69241E-05. According to International Crypto Analysts, LiteDoge (LDOGE) eyes $4.061651E-05 target on the road to $7.03539049722923E-05. LDOGE last traded at Yobit exchange. It had high of $3.69241E-05 and low of $3.26306E-05 for December 16-17. The open was $3.34893E-05.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) is down -31.63% in the last 30 days from $5.401E-05 per coin. Its down -43.13% in the last 100 days since when traded at $6.493E-05 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago LDOGE traded at $9.813E-05. LDOGE has 15.14B coins mined giving it $559,189 market cap. LiteDoge maximum coins available are 35.00B. LDOGE uses Scrypt algorithm and PoW/PoS proof type. It was started on 11/03/2015.

LiteDoge is a fork of Dogecoin. The coin has a block time of 64 seconds and is based on scrypt. The proof of stake rate depends on the block height.