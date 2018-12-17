Analysts noticed Civic (CVC)’s 24 hours decline of -0.81%

Civic (CVC) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.00039283200000001 or -0.81% trading at $0.048351072. According to International Crypto Analysts, Civic (CVC) eyes $0.0531861792 target on the road to $0.0991692087238733. CVC last traded at HuobiPro exchange. It had high of $0.04975872 and low of $0.048154656 for December 16-17. The open was $0.048743904.

Civic (CVC) is down -49.99% in the last 30 days from $0.09668 per coin. Its down -52.64% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.1021 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago CVC traded at $0.3257. CVC has 1000.00M coins mined giving it $48.35 million market cap. Civic maximum coins available are 1000.00 million. CVC uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 21/06/2017.

Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.

CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).