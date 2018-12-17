Analysts noticed NyanCoin (NYAN)’s 24 hours rise of 12.50%

NyanCoin (NYAN) had a good 24 hours as the crypto jumped $3.26913E-05 or 12.50% trading at $0.0002942217. According to International Cryptocoin Analysts, NyanCoin (NYAN) eyes $0.00032364387 target on the road to $0.000465567758646379. NYAN last traded at TradeSatoshi exchange. It had high of $0.0002942217 and low of $0.0002615304 for December 16-17. The open was $0.0002615304.

NyanCoin (NYAN) is up 32.06% in the last 30 days from $0.0002228 per coin. Its down -47.27% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.000558 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago NYAN traded at $0.001125. NyanCoin maximum coins available are 337,000. NYAN uses Scrypt algorithm and PoW proof type. It was started on 05/01/2014.

A coin based on a meme of an animated flying cat in the same vein as flappy coin. The algorithm is Scrypt and there are 337 coins per block halving every 337,000 block with a 1% premine for bounties. The block target is set to 1 minute, or 60 seconds, and difficulty retargets every 3 hours.