Analysts noticed Tokes (TKS)’s 24 hours step up of 2.71%

Tokes (TKS) had a good 24 hours as the crypto jumped $0.00527049600000001 or 2.71% trading at $0.199755072. According to Global Cryptocoin Analysts, Tokes (TKS) eyes $0.2197305792 target on the road to $0.449900289183485. TKS last traded at BitTrex exchange. It had high of $0.199755072 and low of $0.175072128 for December 16-17. The open was $0.194484576.

Tokes (TKS) is up 0.00% in the last 30 days from $0.00 (non existent) per coin. Its up 0.00% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.00 (non existent) and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago TKS traded at $0.00 (non existent). TKS has 50.00M coins mined giving it $9.99 million market cap. Tokes maximum coins available are 50.00M. TKS uses algorithm and PoS proof type. It was started on 03/12/2016.

Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem.