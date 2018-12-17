Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 23.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 6,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,843 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.88M, up from 26,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $68.44. About 1.60M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 36.59% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS SIGNS BINDING TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS WITH ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA/NV; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev Trades 4.1% Higher After 1Q Results; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill, shutdown looms; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-AB-InBev to expand in Tanzania with new $100 mln brewery- Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV COMMITTED TO DELEVERAGING TARGET: BRITO

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 81.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 18,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,020 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.48 million, up from 22,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $103.2. About 1.75 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 13.14% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $258.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,810 shares to 1,190 shares, valued at $442,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 47 investors sold BUD shares while 149 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 69.22 million shares or 4.63% less from 72.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, D E Shaw Co has 0.02% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 167,258 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Llc reported 390 shares. Assetmark Incorporated invested in 0% or 384 shares. City Holding stated it has 130 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc reported 0.02% stake. Fiera Corp has 11,006 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Etrade Cap Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 18,309 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 292,137 shares. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.15% or 14,080 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Green Square Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 8,217 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Gfs Advsrs Limited Co has 7,450 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc invested 0.16% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Natl Asset Mngmt stated it has 5,003 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Among 24 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 58 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, November 14 by HSBC. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Thursday, July 27 with “Hold”. Sterne Agee CRT initiated Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) on Tuesday, July 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, June 27, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 8 by HSBC. The stock has “Underperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, October 10. Jefferies maintained Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) rating on Tuesday, September 19. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $139.0 target. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Monday, September 21. The stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, April 26. Sterne Agee CRT maintained the shares of BUD in report on Thursday, September 17 with “Buy” rating.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.50 million activity.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 2,545 shares to 4,368 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exchange Traded Concepts Tr by 13,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,818 shares, and cut its stake in Flexshares Tr (IQDF).

Among 32 analysts covering Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Dollar General Corp. had 127 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Thursday, December 7 with “Hold” rating. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, August 27 report. Jefferies maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Friday, May 27. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $101 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, September 26. On Friday, December 2 the stock rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group with “Market Perform”. On Friday, August 26 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Raymond James maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Friday, August 31. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $122 target. Gordon Haskett upgraded the shares of DG in report on Monday, June 4 to “Buy” rating. Bank of America upgraded Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Wednesday, October 21 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 36 investors sold DG shares while 214 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 235.66 million shares or 1.17% less from 238.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Company accumulated 12,458 shares. The Maine-based Schroder Inv Gru has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Hilltop invested 0.08% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 6.33 million shares or 1.61% of the stock. Cibc Ww Mkts owns 0.03% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 58,280 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.96% or 32,067 shares. Ellington Mgmt Llc reported 3,500 shares. Professional Advisory Service Incorporated reported 2.94% stake. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg Inc has 0.1% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Cibc Corp owns 88,350 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Campbell & Com Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.19% or 2,601 shares. 5,871 are owned by Oppenheimer & Incorporated. Hamel Assocs has invested 3.14% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).