Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 8.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 72,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.36% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 894,824 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $245.23M, up from 821,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $9.31 during the last trading session, reaching $266.27. About 1.55M shares traded or 11.67% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 23.71% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 19.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 7,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 46,781 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.83M, up from 38,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.80% or $7.78 during the last trading session, reaching $154.25. About 2.03 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.24% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $45.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,517 shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $101.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,170 shares, and cut its stake in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE).

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 10,871 shares to 304,094 shares, valued at $13.40 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 8,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,828 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 28 insider sales for $227.33 million activity. Fernandez Gomez Luciano sold 3,483 shares worth $463,123. Another trade for 5,439 shares valued at $691,986 was sold by Dermetzis Petros. $937,369 worth of stock was sold by BHUSRI ANEEL on Monday, October 15. The insider Bozzini James sold $633,712. $1.72 million worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) was sold by STILL GEORGE J JR. Shares for $191,588 were sold by DUFFIELD DAVID A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.42, from 1.54 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 31 investors sold WDAY shares while 120 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 147.63 million shares or 1.61% more from 145.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Hawaiian National Bank invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). North Star Invest Management owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Personal Capital Advsrs owns 6,551 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 200 were reported by Sandy Spring National Bank. Capital Rech Glob Invsts, a California-based fund reported 3.15M shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability accumulated 234,507 shares. 1.13M were accumulated by Federated Pa. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.09% or 10,100 shares. Regent Inv Mgmt Ltd owns 16,989 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Echo Street Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Geode Capital Limited Liability accumulated 1.25 million shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank And Trust reported 642 shares stake. Td Asset holds 351,652 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Miles Cap reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 106,769 shares stake.

