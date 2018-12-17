Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Globant Sa (GLOB) by 36.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 474,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.76M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $103.71 million, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Globant Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $54.53. About 208,532 shares traded or 2.27% up from the average. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 37.25% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.25% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 16/04/2018 – We criticized $GLOB for lack of transparency of its organic growth, and guess what, they become less transparent. Impossible now to determine revenue contribution from recent acquisitions; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 13/03/2018 – Globant at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 04/04/2018 – GLOBANT EXTENDS DECLINE TO 4.1%, MOST SINCE JAN. 25; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees 2Q Rev $124M-$126M; 04/04/2018 – $WPP, $GLOB largest investor, investigation into its CEO Martin Sorrell ($GLOB Advisory Board member) for misuse of company assets and allegations of improper behavior could potentially lead to a major overhang on $GLOB share price; 16/04/2018 – $GLOB board of advisor Martin Sorrell resigned from $WPP over the weekend. We reviewed $GLOB 20-F and found a worrisome restatement; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA – QTRLY NON-IFRS ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS WAS $0.38 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.58, REV VIEW $504.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Com

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 3,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 441,759 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $99.72 million, down from 445,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $777.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $163.94. About 42.92 million shares traded or 10.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS FEEDBACK FROM SUPPLIERS LEADS TO BELIEVE CO HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTING TIGHTER COST CONTROL SINCE IPHONE 8 RAMP; 05/05/2018 – A new report by the New York City Comptroller directly links the explosion of Airbnb rentals to rising rents in the Big Apple; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 13/03/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS TO HOST 29TH ANNUAL WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE IN SAN JOSE FROM JUNE 4 THROUGH JUNE 8; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 23/04/2018 – Apple opens slightly up after Friday’s plunge; 10/05/2018 – Apple & Goldman Sachs are planning a new joint credit card that would be Apple Pay-branded and could launch early next year – Dow Jones; 07/05/2018 – First, Apple’s iPhone sales are now relatively steady, which should reduce quarter-to-quarter anxiety, Munster said; 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes a Step on Payment of Back Taxes to Ireland

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 8.65 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “2 Risks That Could Affect the Future Apple App Store Revenue – Investorplace.com” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: Don’t Buy The Bounce – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “It’s Time To Get Defensive – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), FANG Stocks, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) And More – Benzinga” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple could move production if tariffs skyrocket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. KONDO CHRIS also sold $647,520 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, November 19.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intermediate Term Cor (VCIT) by 20,536 shares to 264,268 shares, valued at $22.07 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

More recent Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Globant: Market Expects Too Much Too Soon – Seeking Alpha” on November 12, 2018. Also Prnewswire.com published the news titled: “New Globant Report Highlights The Importance Of Strong Corporate Culture In Achieving And Maintaining Relevance – PRNewswire” on December 05, 2018. Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Spruce Point Capital Releases a Strong Sell Forensic Research Opinion on Globant SA (NYSE: GLOB) – PR Newswire” with publication date: April 04, 2018 was also an interesting one.

