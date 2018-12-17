Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 1,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 147,715 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.35M, down from 149,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $787.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $165.97. About 19.82 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple to target schools with entry-level iPad; 07/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Rumor: Apple may Drop the OLED iPhone Notch in 2019; 03/04/2018 – Seattle P-I: YouTube shooting: Apple’s Tim Cook, politicians like Trump, Harris, and Feinstein react; 25/04/2018 – Apple investors should be on edge as more chip firms warn about weak smartphone sales; 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not as innovative as it used to be: Chamath Palihapitiya; 26/04/2018 – Another major Apple supplier just delivered potential bad news for the iPhone X; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES CLASSROOM MANAGEMENT APP FOR MAC COMING IN JUNE; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR MARCH QTR BY 1.7 MLN UNITS TO 53.0 MLN UNITS; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, cryptocurrencies; 23/04/2018 – Apple Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 1.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 23,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.65 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $488.13M, down from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $271.05. About 211,614 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 9.55% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B

Since June 26, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $607,224 activity. 500 shares were bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F, worth $156,175. 750 shares valued at $226,395 were sold by JOHNSON ROBERT D on Monday, December 3. $176,910 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was sold by WRIGHT CHRISTOPHER.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $242.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 200,340 shares to 976,570 shares, valued at $11.81 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Third Pt Reins Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 235,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 831,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $3.13 earnings per share, up 15.93% or $0.43 from last year’s $2.7 per share. ROP’s profit will be $323.74M for 21.65 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.09 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.29% EPS growth.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. The insider WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold $2.98 million.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,426 shares to 59,622 shares, valued at $15.86M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 25,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 481,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

