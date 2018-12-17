Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 135.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 10,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,870 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.21M, up from 8,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.14% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $47.64. About 190,263 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has declined 25.51% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 22/05/2018 – ltron to Provide Nationwide Smart Grid Solution for Jamaica; 22/03/2018 – Itron Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ltron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 01/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 28/03/2018 – ltron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 21/03/2018 – Itron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 22/03/2018 – ITRON INC – JORDAN WATER COMPANY (MIYAHUNA) SIGNS THREE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR ANALYTIC SERVICES AND ADDITIONAL ITRON STATIC WATER METERS; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects ltron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC SAYS ANTICIPATED THAT THE QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q WILL BE FILED ON OR BEFORE MAY 15

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 20.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 10,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,837 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.44M, down from 52,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $780.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $164.52. About 26.58M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Samsung ordered to pay Apple nearly $540m in patent case; 19/03/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Apple is said to develop displays to replace Samsung screens; 09/05/2018 – APPLE SAID TO PLAN SELLING VIDEO SUBSCRIPTIONS THROUGH TV APP; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:; 17/04/2018 – But Apple is running out iPhone options to drop; 28/03/2018 – UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER IPAD STARTING MARCH 30 IN U.S. CELLULAR STORES AND AT USCELLULAR.COM; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPhone Rev $38.03B; 15/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple iPhone Rumors: Cheaper Model to Launch Alongside Bigger Model in September 2018?; 04/05/2018 – Dow closes up more than 300 points after Apple sparks tech rally; 01/05/2018 – APPLE: AIRPODS ARE ‘RUNAWAY HIT’, WORKING HARD TO MEET DEMAND

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. 3,408 shares were sold by KONDO CHRIS, worth $647,520.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 8.68 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2018Q2.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Eurorean Partners by 20,277 shares to 34,933 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,978 shares, and cut its stake in British Amern Tob Plc Spon A D (NYSEMKT:BTI).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 selling transactions for $8.11 million activity. On Wednesday, November 14 Pruitt Gary E bought $1.06 million worth of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) or 20,000 shares. The insider SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP sold $986,374. 16,694 Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) shares with value of $1.09 million were sold by MEZEY PHILIP.

Among 11 analysts covering Itron Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive.