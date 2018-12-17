Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 2,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.22 million, up from 33,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $788.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $166.11. About 18.51 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL-MAGAZINE DISTRIBUTOR TEXTURE: RECODE; 20/04/2018 – APPLE DETERMINED, IN LIMITED NUMBER OF 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO UNITS, A COMPONENT MAY FAIL CAUSING BUILT-IN BATTERY TO EXPAND- APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 05/04/2018 – IGNORE: APPLE’S 2018 PROGRESS REPORT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 25/04/2018 – Apple’s Cook Meets With Trump in Oval Office Amid Trade Tensions; 01/05/2018 – Apple sold 52.2 million iPhones during the quarter; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 21/05/2018 – Apple FCU Survey: 70 Percent of Millennials and 34 Percent of Baby Boomers in NoVa Not Saving Enough for Retirement; 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Adds Apple, Buys More IAC: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: It’s not true that the iPhone isn’t built in the US

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 47.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 47,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 52,100 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.75 million, down from 99,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $57.65. About 6.58 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – FOUR SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES ARE INTENDED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump blocks Qualcomm sale to Broadcom over security concerns; 14/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: #Breaking — Pretty obvious this was going to happen. — Broadcom Abandons $117 Billion Qualcomm Takeover Bid…; 21/03/2018 – Goertek’s Next-Generation VR HMD Reference Design in Partnership with Qualcomm Highlighted at 2018 GDC; 14/05/2018 – York Adds Hartford Financial, Exits Qualcomm: 13F; 26/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal in next few days, but with conditions, as regulators fear merged company’; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF NOT; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM – AFTER REDOMICILING, EACH YEAR WILL INVEST $3 BLN IN RESEARCH AND ENGINEERING IN U.S; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM WILL DELAY ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – Altek Corporation (3059 TT) becomes the first ODM to deliver reference designs based on the Qualcomm Vision Intelligence Platform

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Finemark Bancshares & Tru reported 198,333 shares. First Dallas Secs Incorporated has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thomas Story Son Limited Co holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,650 shares. Colonial Tru Advsrs, a South Carolina-based fund reported 128,233 shares. Jacobs And Ca invested 3.83% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreno Evelyn V reported 4.4% stake. Asset Mgmt owns 440,693 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. 10 invested 0.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Somerset Trust Co invested in 2.87% or 25,704 shares. Noven Fincl Gp has invested 0.43% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Group Ltd Co owns 23,283 shares or 2.14% of their US portfolio. Hartline Invest holds 4.94% or 93,423 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Services owns 10,134 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab stated it has 8.06M shares. Roffman Miller Associate Inc Pa has invested 3.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. $2.98M worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares were sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tdam Usa reported 42,743 shares. Fragasso Grp Inc stated it has 30,342 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Eqis has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Oppenheimer And Incorporated holds 0.35% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 189,274 shares. Oarsman Inc invested in 24,148 shares. Moreover, Saba Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has 1.1% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 9,800 are held by Amica Retiree Med Trust. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.11% or 1.92M shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com accumulated 94 shares. Ruggie Cap accumulated 0.02% or 374 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Co accumulated 29,558 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Ltd Com holds 2,369 shares. Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.38% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.34% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Puzo Michael J reported 6,475 shares.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77 billion and $2.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 431,265 shares to 471,830 shares, valued at $54.18M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 176,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Midstream Partners Lp.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 15.67 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.