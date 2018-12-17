Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 10,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,155 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.99M, down from 125,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $782.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $165. About 24.26M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation; 23/03/2018 – IRELAND NAMES PREFERRED INVESTMENT MANAGERS FOR APPLE TAX MONEY; 08/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Bloomberg obsessed with Google’s Pixel, Apple’s iPhone Supply Chain–but not Google’s Pixel Supply Chain; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Is Big Fan of Apple’s Buybacks — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Trump, top aides talk trade with Apple CEO Cook at White House; 09/05/2018 – “There’s tremendous value at Apple,” Palihapitiya says. “There’s enormous cash flow in Apple.”; 08/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Financial and Federal 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan a Netflix for News in Latest Services Push; 21/05/2018 – @robotodd asked Apple’s Siri to tell him about #WWDC18, Apple’s developer conference that starts on June 4, and it told him it’s going to get an upgrade

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3086.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 432,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 446,132 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.14 million, up from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.64. About 56.08 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S RESO PICKS BOFA, CITI, VTB, SBERBANK, RENCAP, DEUTSCHE BANK, SOCGEN TO ARRANGE IPO – TWO BANKING; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q EPS 62C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 59C; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 30/05/2018 – BOFA CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN COMMENTS AT NYC INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH REPORTS MEAN GENDER BONUS GAP FOR UK IN 2017 OF 57.9 PCT; 01/04/2018 – WBTV News: Source: Panthers bidder visiting Bank of America stadium Monday; 02/04/2018 – Warren Buffett just made a quick $12 billion on a clever Bank of America investment; 01/05/2018 – BAML’s Sinha Says Investors Not Sufficiently Positioned for Dollar (Video); 15/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.78 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.58 PCT IN JANUARY

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 98,330 shares to 79,210 shares, valued at $6.25M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 69,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Markston Limited Com has 2.49% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 789,479 shares. 210,986 are held by Anderson Hoagland &. Renaissance Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 82,636 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct reported 264,795 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 310,290 were reported by Caxton Associate Limited Partnership. Soros Fund Management Limited Liability owns 0.64% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 988,844 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs Inc has invested 0.85% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Financial Advisory Service Incorporated, Kansas-based fund reported 19,806 shares. Wharton Business Ltd Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Blume Cap Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 3,686 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability Com has invested 0.32% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams reported 33,954 shares. South State Corporation accumulated 395,511 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank stated it has 5.06M shares. Johnson Financial invested in 0.29% or 97,588 shares.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Comwlth Tr (ONEQ) by 1,168 shares to 10,190 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 5,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Terril Brothers stated it has 2.63% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Essex Fincl has invested 4.69% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pettyjohn Wood & White accumulated 2.2% or 29,999 shares. 61,678 were accumulated by Churchill Mngmt. Caprock Grp holds 54,158 shares or 2.49% of its portfolio. Dsam Ptnrs (London) Limited has 23,000 shares. The Texas-based Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1,849 were accumulated by Seven Post Investment Office L P. Colonial Trust owns 128,233 shares. Moreover, Founders Mgmt Lc has 0.53% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,724 shares. Davis stated it has 3.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.31% or 201,093 shares. Moreover, Spectrum Mngmt Gru has 2.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 47,797 were accumulated by Hendershot Investments. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 2.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 8.70 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. $2.98M worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E on Monday, July 9.