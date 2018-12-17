Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc Com (ILMN) by 7.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 102,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.43M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $524.61M, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $9.54 during the last trading session, reaching $316.92. About 440,387 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 50.49% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 61.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 2,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,053 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.37M, up from 3,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $785.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $165.47. About 21.77 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Regina Leader: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?; 07/05/2018 – IPhone assembler Pegatron enters India with non-Apple products; 03/04/2018 – The Information: Apple Hires Ex-Google Search and AI Chief Giannandrea; 17/04/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 30/05/2018 – Smartphone Market Will Decline Again This Year But Apple Volumes Will Rise, Projects IDC — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s CFO Says Services Had `Sensational’ Quarter: TOPLive; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Apple Inc. Says Facilities Now Using 100% Renewable Power; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29M and $269.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 6,480 shares to 8,823 shares, valued at $523,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global X Scient by 17,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,837 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. $2.98M worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E on Monday, July 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.20, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold ILMN shares while 207 reduced holdings.

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97 billion and $19.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc Com (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 20,560 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $76.21M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc Com Usd0.001 (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.67 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Outfront Media Inc Com.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 30 selling transactions for $27.54 million activity. Shares for $2.23M were sold by Van Oene Mark on Monday, November 5. OSTADAN OMEAD had sold 644 shares worth $197,541. 3,300 shares were sold by FLATLEY JAY T, worth $1.02M on Wednesday, October 24. 500 shares were sold by EPSTEIN ROBERT S, worth $144,225 on Thursday, June 21. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $3.47 million was made by Ronaghi Mostafa on Monday, September 10. 566 shares valued at $194,461 were sold by Dadswell Charles on Monday, December 3.