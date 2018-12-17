Suffolk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suffolk Capital Management Llc bought 46,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 219,413 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.09M, up from 173,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suffolk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $785.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $102.33. About 27.25M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 6.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.60M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $779.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $164.24. About 26.94M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Apple Struggles With Effort to Diversify Screen Suppliers; 10/05/2018 – Apple Pulls Plug on Irish $1 Billion Data Center — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR JUNE QTR BY 3.2 MLN UNITS TO 40.3 MLN UNITS; 13/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 27/03/2018 – Apple Lowers Entry-Level iPad Cost to $299; 17/05/2018 – Japan Display aims to double automotive sales to cut Apple dependence -exec; 14/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS ISSUES AFFECT 0.2% OF USERS; 30/05/2018 – Matterport Appoints Media Technology Leader Chris Bell as CMO; 22/05/2018 – CNET TV: Next-gen Apple iPhone chips reportedly already in production; 06/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Release Date, Specs: Sources Hint Possible Delay; Features And HIgher Price

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 23 by Tigress Financial. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Friday, January 12. As per Friday, October 27, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, October 10. Bernstein maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, February 1 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, December 8 by UBS. As per Monday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, July 6 by Canaccord Genuity. PiperJaffray maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Tuesday, July 17 with “Overweight” rating.

Suffolk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.92 billion and $702.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tapestry Inc by 28,553 shares to 259,217 shares, valued at $13.03M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Class A by 351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,872 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 33.29M shares for 2.49% of their portfolio. Beck Mngmt Llc reported 3.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 2.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Retirement Of Alabama invested in 4.92M shares or 2.66% of the stock. Moreover, Princeton Port Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Westwood Mgmt Il reported 7.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Steinberg Glob Asset owns 42,046 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Adell Harriman And Carpenter holds 147,962 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Llc accumulated 4.66% or 1.28M shares. Hartline Inv holds 3.31% or 123,578 shares in its portfolio. Bristol John W has invested 3.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). East Coast Asset Lc reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Artemis Invest Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.52M shares. The New York-based Hap Trading has invested 0.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atria Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 155,652 shares.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. $422,000 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Capossela Christopher C. $4.45M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Hogan Kathleen T on Friday, August 31. 203,418 shares were sold by Nadella Satya, worth $21.70M. 118,000 shares were sold by Hood Amy, worth $13.09 million on Friday, August 31.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 8.66 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Greenbrier Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 400,000 shares or 15.18% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Fincl holds 228,907 shares or 2.52% of its portfolio. Bennicas reported 0.96% stake. Duncker Streett Company has 48,768 shares. Macroview Investment Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 844 shares or 0.6% of the stock. 26,578 are owned by Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management. 226,619 were reported by Sigma Planning Corporation. 101,896 are held by First Interstate National Bank. Kistler holds 2.87% or 30,728 shares. Ghp Invest Advisors holds 1.55% or 51,399 shares. Horseman Capital Mngmt Limited owns 23,000 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc accumulated 3.38% or 107,235 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs owns 38,506 shares for 2.58% of their portfolio. Elm Advsr Lc owns 12,601 shares. Twin Tree Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 28,150 shares.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, April 30. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, September 24 by S&P Research. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, August 7 with “Buy”. Nomura maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, May 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt given on Wednesday, March 7. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 2 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Friday, September 28. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 22 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 25 by UBS. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, October 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.