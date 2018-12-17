Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 2.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 12,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 491,452 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.23M, up from 478,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $34.45. About 17.05M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009

First National Bank Of Hutchinson increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 119.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson bought 4,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,137 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.06M, up from 4,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $788.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $166.13. About 19.75M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Confirms $502.6 Million Award From Patent Case Win Against Apple — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Wall St marches higher fuelled by energy, Apple gains; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Apple on March 20 for “In application purchasing” (California Inventors); 18/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple $1.8 bln tax arrears payment eases pressure on Ireland- Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – Apple’s Not-Hot HomePod Sounds a Familiar Tune: Fully Charged; 26/03/2018 – On Facebook’s data problems, “some large profound change is needed,” according to Apple chief Tim Cook; 23/04/2018 – Brussels opens in-depth probe into Apple’s $400m deal for Shazam; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: SERVICES MOMENTUM REMAINS ‘INCREDIBLY STRONG’; 12/03/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Apple in Austin, ESPN’s new boss, Brazil’s biggest pop star

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Founders Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,724 shares or 0.53% of the stock. First Heartland Consultants holds 2.8% or 39,680 shares in its portfolio. Monroe Bancorporation & Tru Mi invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 29,378 were reported by Quadrant Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Harvey Invest Ltd Company invested in 3,377 shares. Monetary Management Grp Inc Inc owns 65,396 shares or 5.64% of their US portfolio. Wendell David Associates stated it has 102,203 shares. Town & Country Natl Bank & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru owns 21,787 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Division reported 2.36% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boston Standard Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Northern Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 50,528 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Com Il holds 3.04% or 391,870 shares. Greenbrier Prtn Management Ltd Liability Company holds 400,000 shares or 15.18% of its portfolio. House Limited Liability Company reported 266,318 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 5.34 million shares.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. The insider WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold $2.98 million.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 60,626 shares to 580,917 shares, valued at $43.02M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 14,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 294,887 shares, and cut its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.35, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 93 investors sold MU shares while 253 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 256 raised stakes. 767.36 million shares or 3.16% less from 792.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northern Corporation accumulated 12.16M shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 540,643 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The holds 0.09% or 149,176 shares in its portfolio. Interocean Capital Limited Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Hl Service Limited Liability Co has invested 0.09% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Yacktman Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.14% or 257,513 shares. 590,329 were reported by Laurion Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership. M&T Bankshares Corp holds 52,608 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 0.33% stake. Pictet Natl Bank And Tru Ltd stated it has 0.43% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Sei, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 463,273 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 2.88M shares. Advisor Prns Llc holds 26,155 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac accumulated 179,758 shares or 1.51% of the stock.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $7.60 million activity. 40,000 shares were sold by Thorsen Steven L. JR, worth $2.20 million.

