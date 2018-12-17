Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 1,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,613 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.75M, down from 49,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $777.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $163.94. About 42.91M shares traded or 10.56% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Other Products Rev $3.95B; 20/04/2018 – Apple hit by phone worries; 30/05/2018 – VHC, AAPL/@TradeHawk: $VHC $AAPL Apple wins IPR final decision as VirnetX ‘163 patent claims are invalidated; 11/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook has criticized Facebook for its data practices; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 01/05/2018 – Apple Paid Subscribers Grew by 100 Million From Year Ago; 01/05/2018 – Munster’s initial reaction to $AAPL earnings: Look for Apple story to slowly shift away from focus on iPhone units to services and annual share buybacks, which are positive for the story; 01/05/2018 – BTIG’S PIECYK: APPLE TO SPEND $10B PER QUARTER ON BUYBACKS; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple and Google’s corporate reputations have plunged; 31/03/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 2.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 12,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.85% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 540,281 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.08M, down from 552,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.74% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $65.47. About 2.23 million shares traded or 21.66% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 38.33% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.33% the S&P500.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 sales for $47.40 million activity. The insider Tursi Louis sold $18.03 million. Shares for $1.05M were sold by Vergis Janet S.. 8,513 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares with value of $432,658 were sold by FARRELL MATTHEW. 300,000 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares with value of $19.93M were sold by Craigie James. On Monday, August 20 the insider SHEARER ROBERT K sold $966,650. 17,544 shares were sold by LEBLANC ROBERT D, worth $980,755.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 3,380 shares to 6,611 shares, valued at $857,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

Among 21 analysts covering Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD), 5 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Church & Dwight had 78 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 7 by Oppenheimer. Macquarie Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, May 7 report. As per Friday, October 27, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) earned “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, October 16. The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 16. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, April 20 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, November 2. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, August 5 with “Buy”. Williams Capital Group maintained Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) on Thursday, August 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, July 17 with “Hold”.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. CHD’s profit will be $145.28 million for 27.74 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold CHD shares while 224 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 197.15 million shares or 3.70% less from 204.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The accumulated 0.25% or 312,847 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 55,091 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 201 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com owns 32,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Dc, -based fund reported 9,800 shares. Blair William And Il accumulated 139,262 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc owns 254,650 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated owns 927,175 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Inverness Counsel Limited Ny has 28,053 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 13,500 are held by Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi. Mitsubishi Ufj & Corp holds 296,183 shares. Moreover, Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). D E Shaw has invested 0% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Legacy Cap Partners Inc accumulated 29,439 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tributary Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 10,700 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Trustco Financial Bank Corp N Y holds 2.9% or 11,857 shares. Baillie Gifford And Commerce accumulated 0.03% or 124,875 shares. Mu Investments holds 32,000 shares or 4.55% of its portfolio. Parthenon Limited Liability reported 1.51% stake. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Argent Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.93% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 378,838 shares. Sandler Mngmt has 0.92% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 81,000 shares. Aull Monroe Invest Mgmt Corporation has 0.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 931 shares. Maryland Management owns 4.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 145,290 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Independent owns 385,818 shares for 30.7% of their portfolio. Impact Advisors has invested 1.72% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Burney Communications invested in 3.87% or 287,881 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 698,894 shares or 2.65% of all its holdings.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, September 22 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy”. Rosenblatt initiated Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, September 9 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $140 target in Thursday, December 17 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Outperform” rating by Bernstein on Tuesday, March 21. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 31 by Nomura. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $168 target in Friday, March 16 report. The rating was initiated by Needham on Wednesday, April 6 with “Strong Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, November 3 report. Rosenblatt maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, August 22 report. As per Wednesday, April 27, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 8.65 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. $647,520 worth of stock was sold by KONDO CHRIS on Monday, November 19.

