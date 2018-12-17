Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 17.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 41,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 198,078 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.14M, down from 240,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $60.65. About 1.96M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has declined 11.86% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 11/05/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Lok Ranjan to continue on board of ICICI Bank: DFS Secy; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY TOTAL 30+ DAY DELINQUENCY RATE EXCLUDING PCI LOANS INCREASED 26 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YEAR TO 2.23%; 11/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Tax notice to banks: DFS to seek relief, take up matter with revenue dept; 03/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES WILLIAM PENN LIFE INSURANCE $6.3M; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-Off Rate 3.3% as of March 31; 04/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS APPROVES NEW ENTRANT TO NEW YORK INSURANCE MARKET; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $65.3 Billion as of March 31; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – THEREFORE REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT, DESPITE CURRENT CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS, GROUP WILL DELIVER MODEST GROWTH IN EBITDA; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS GRANTS VIRTUAL CURRENCY LICENSE TO GENESIS GLOBAL; 14/05/2018 – Freddie Mac: Krenitsky Joins Freddie Mac From Discover Fincl Services

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 13,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,397 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $44.11M, down from 208,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $785.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.56. About 21.51 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk takes charge of Tesla Model 3 production from former Apple executive; 25/05/2018 – Apple sees steep increase in U.S. national security requests; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity The Congressional Black Caucus is checking on tech’s progress in minority hiring and retention; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI; 12/03/2018 – Joe Flint: Breaking: Apple says Netflix isn’t “quality.”; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – $INTC $AAPL Apple plans to move away from Intel chips

Among 33 analysts covering Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Discover Financial Services had 108 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, December 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 24 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Thursday, June 1, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. As per Thursday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $73 target in Tuesday, October 6 report. As per Thursday, December 15, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 8. The stock of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, October 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, October 6. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 30 with “Market Perform”.

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Discover Financial Services 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Forge First Asset Management November 2018 Commentary: Short U.S. Credit Cards – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Time To Connect The Dots – Seeking Alpha” published on December 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Discover Financial -1.7% as Q3 EPS misses consensus by 1 cent – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 34.19% or $0.53 from last year’s $1.55 per share. DFS’s profit will be $698.80 million for 7.29 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.20, from 1 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 43 investors sold DFS shares while 274 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 280.30 million shares or 2.26% less from 286.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 19,469 shares. Moreover, Robecosam Ag has 0.52% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Continental Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.83% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). State Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 21,200 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 9,895 shares. Motco invested in 0% or 206 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.28% or 2.44 million shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg owns 163,610 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Franklin Inc owns 267,630 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advisors Ltd Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.42% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 76,922 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 858,928 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Heritage Investors Mngmt holds 0.14% or 30,852 shares. Bankshares Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd holds 10,916 shares.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 20,667 shares to 419,878 shares, valued at $14.02 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 45,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,779 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Developed Markets Etf (VEA).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 8.73 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E also sold $2.98M worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Saybrook Capital Nc holds 58,435 shares or 5.67% of its portfolio. Barton Invest Mgmt holds 0.18% or 5,065 shares in its portfolio. 1,922 were reported by Confluence Management Limited Co. Seven Post Office LP invested in 1,849 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Gyroscope Capital Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 23,283 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw owns 5.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 237,521 shares. Baldwin Inv Lc reported 24,140 shares. Proffitt Goodson Inc reported 0.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Linscomb & Williams Incorporated has 44,486 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. 26,395 are owned by Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co Pa. 36,266 are owned by Cardinal Capital Management. Strategic Fincl has invested 1.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has invested 4.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moneta Gp Advsr Lc holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 27,353 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 1.40M shares.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 27 by Cowen & Co. Pacific Crest maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Friday, January 8. Pacific Crest has “Overweight” rating and $132 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, September 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, December 22 by Cowen & Co. As per Friday, November 3, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. On Friday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. On Tuesday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, November 2 report. On Monday, December 18 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 3 report.