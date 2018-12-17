Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 22.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 18,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,758 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.97M, up from 81,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.62. About 54.48 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/04/2018 – BofA market analyst Hartnett pins ‘simple reason’ for market woes on the Fed; 14/05/2018 – LifePoint Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – AVALARA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Houston Entrepreneurs Most Confident in Their Local Economy Among 10 Major American Cities; 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Commo; 10/05/2018 – The use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a payments system is “troubling,” Bank of America’s Cathy Bessant says; 27/04/2018 – Bank of America Executive Fights Back After Firing; 17/04/2018 – UBS Boosts Industrial Dealmaking Clout With Bank of America Hire

Patriot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 17.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Wealth Management Inc sold 24,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,020 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.09 million, down from 144,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $782.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $164.98. About 23.14 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor; 05/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning, and other large, intensive industrial projects; 21/05/2018 – Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) starts on June 4; 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Encourage Customers to Switch to Apple Music; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million annually on Apple’s dividend alone; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett still hates Bitcoin, wants all of Apple; 23/03/2018 – APPLE’S TIM COOK CALLS FOR CALM HEADS ON CHINA, U.S. TRADE; 23/03/2018 – APPLE HAD CHALLENGED VALIDITY OF DSS PATENT ON NETWORKS; 10/05/2018 – The project was touted as Apple’s biggest in Europe, and was expected to create 300 jobs in Ireland

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. KONDO CHRIS sold $647,520 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, November 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System reported 1.14M shares stake. Dt Invest Limited Liability stated it has 2,374 shares. Kingfisher Cap Limited Company has invested 3.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Howard Management invested 4.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Beacon Financial Gru reported 29,179 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Illinois-based Allstate Corp has invested 0.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) holds 8,274 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,352 shares. Camarda Lc reported 2.92% stake. Bamco New York accumulated 135,376 shares or 0.13% of the stock. King Wealth has 3.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bp Plc accumulated 610,500 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag, Germany-based fund reported 14.70 million shares. Moreover, Bluefin Trading Ltd has 0.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 8.70 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, June 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, January 23. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, August 25 by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital initiated Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, October 14. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $150 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 3 by Bank of America. As per Monday, January 22, the company rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $161 target in Friday, October 13 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 29 by Canaccord Genuity.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon Looking To Challenge Apple In Payments War – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IVW, MSFT, AAPL, V – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, AAPL – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 27, 2018 : SQQQ, AAPL, QQQ, AMD, AMRN, ASX, TVIX, IBN, STM, NOK, NIO, KOS – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: Doubling Of Services Revenue To $100 Billion – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Patriot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $793.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Total International Stock Etf (IXUS) by 36,677 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $75.50M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Intermediate (CIU) by 26,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vestor Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.48% or 435,012 shares. Asset Mgmt invested in 123,352 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 32.41M shares. Firefly Value Prtn Lp invested 1.4% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Brandywine Com stated it has 13,326 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank reported 22,864 shares stake. First Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.11% or 1.98 million shares in its portfolio. Atwood & Palmer accumulated 15,092 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.35% or 312,930 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.68% or 6.17M shares in its portfolio. Garnet Equity Capital reported 200,000 shares. Sfmg Lc invested in 0.04% or 8,881 shares. Johnson Financial Grp holds 97,588 shares. Planning Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 106,055 shares. Perkins Coie holds 0.03% or 2,124 shares in its portfolio.

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, December 20. UBS maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Monday, October 16. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $27 target. Jefferies maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Monday, October 10 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Wednesday, November 1 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Saturday, September 5 by Oppenheimer. Berenberg initiated it with “Buy” rating and $15 target in Wednesday, July 13 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, December 12 by Wood. RBC Capital Markets maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Wednesday, December 6. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $30.0 target. As per Friday, September 23, the company rating was maintained by CLSA. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, August 25.